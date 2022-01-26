Sources: Colorado State staffer to join Timmy Chang at Hawaii

Thomas Sheffield was set to coordinate special teams in Fort Collins. Now he'll do so in Honolulu.

Colorado State special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield is expected to follow Timmy Chang to Hawaii, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

Sheffield and Chang both followed Jay Norvell from Nevada to Colorado State last month and were set to coach the Rams this season until Chang got the head job at his alma mater on Saturday.

Sheffield will be the associate head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at UH.

Colorado State has already hired Tommy Perry to replace Sheffield.

Sheffield was Perry's GA for two seasons at North Texas. Sheffield began coaching at Sam Houston in 2011, then spent four seasons as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

He coached special teams and tight ends at Arkansas-Pine Bluff from 2017-19, and coordinated the special teams at Nevada from 2020-21. Sheffield cliniced with FootballScoop in 2020 on how to create a culture within a special teams unit.

