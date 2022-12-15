Skip to main content

Sources: UNLV adding multiple time FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year

Barry Odom continues to put together a notable staff at UNLV.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Odom plans to add James Shibest to the Rebels staff as special teams coordinator. 

Shibest is a former two-time selection for the FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year Award. He took home the award while at Virginia Tech (2017) and nearly a decade earlier at Ole Miss (2008).

A veteran special teams coordinator at the major college level, Shibest brings experience from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Memphis, and Virginia Tech. 

He last coached in 2021 with the Hokies as their special teams coordinator and ends coach.

Shibest will join a staff that, early on, looks like it will consist of Bobby Petrino and former Notre Dame and Wisconsin assistant Del Alexander. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

