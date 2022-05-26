Skip to main content

Raise makes Todd Monken's new salary the highest among college football assistants

Five days after winning the school's first title in 41 years, and weeks after he fielded interest from LSU, Georgia bumped Monken's salary above any of his assistant-coaching colleagues.

To the victor goes the spoils. Six hundred thousand of them, to be exact.

Georgia's Todd Monken is now the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football, with a raise to $2 million annually, according to documents obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald

The Banner-Herald reports the raise went into effect on Jan. 15, five days after Georgia defeated Alabama to secure the school's first national title in 41 years, though it was likely in the works long before that. FootballScoop reported back in December that Monken fielded interest to coordinate Brian Kelly's offense at LSU. 

Interestingly, the paper reports Georgia did not disclose information about a new or extended contract, just the raise. Hired after one seasons as the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, Monken inked a 3-year deal in 2020 that expires after this coming season. The $2 million salary represents a $750,000 raise from what Monken earned in 2021 and a $600,000 raise from what he was set to earn under the terms of the original (and still active?) deal.

It would seem Georgia would want to extend Monken's contract given that the Bulldogs are in a 1 v. 1 fight with Texas for No. 1 recruit Arch Manning, and play-caller stability is one advantage the Longhorns have over the Bulldogs. That, and the obvious -- that Monken just helped Georgia to its first national title in 41 years.

Monken's $2 million salary is the highest in college football, after an offseason in which each of the sport's previous $2 million coordinators (Brent Venables, Oklahoma; Tony Elliott, Virginia; and Mike Elko, Duke) all took head coaching jobs. 

However, Monken will not technically be the highest-paid assistant in 2022. Jim Knowles' deal to be Ohio State's new defensive coordinator came with a $1.9 million salary that now sits beyond Monken, but it also came with a $138,500 signing bonus that nudges him back in the top spot. 

Georgia is not done handing out raises following the 2021 title run. The school is putting the finishing touches on a long-term extension for Kirby Smart that is sure to be a whopper. The over/under on the total value of the extension is set at $100 million. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

