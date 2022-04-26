Skip to main content

The highest-paid quarterbacks coaches in college football: 2022 edition

The surest path to football riches will always be playing or coaching the quarterback position at an elite level.

Quarterback is the most important position in sports, and so logic follows that the quarterbacks coach is often the highest-paid coach on staff (with a notable exception, which we'll get to in a moment.) Lincoln Riley is believed to be the highest-paid quarterbacks coach in the country, at around $10 million a year. Billy Napier is his own quarterbacks coach, as is Mike Leach. 

Unless, however, you happen to coach quarterbacks under a quarterback-centric head coach. AJ Milwee (Texas), Corey Dennis (Ohio State), and Tony Tokarz (Florida State) all coach quarterbacks under QB-centric-head coaches are the lowest-paid coaches on their collective staffs. 

If the QBs they coach perform at an elite level, though, all three will be on the fast track to coordinator gigs and rocket up future editions of this list. 

Due to the specialized nature of quarterback coaching, we've broken this list into two parts. 

Highest-Paid OC/QB Coaches: 

1. Todd Monken, Georgia -- $1.25 million
2. Kendal Briles, Arkansas -- $1.2 million
3. Bill O'Brien, Alabama -- $1.1 million
4. Ryan Grubb, Washington -- $1.02 million
5. Kenny Dillingham, Oregon -- $1 million
5. Bobby Engram, Wisconsin -- $1 million
5. Sean Gleeson, Rutgers -- $1 million
8. Brandon Streeter, Clemson -- $925,000
9. Andy Ludwig, Utah -- $915,000
10. Bill Musgrave, Cal -- $910,000
11. Phil Longo, North Carolina -- $900,000
11. Marcus Satterfield, South Carolina -- $900,000
11. Rich Scangarello, Kentucky -- $900,000
14. Mark Whipple, Nebraska -- $875,000
15. Brian Ferentz, Iowa -- $860,000
16. Darrell Dickey, Texas A&M -- $850,000
17. Tim Beck, NC State -- $835,000
18. Walt Bell, Indiana -- $700,000
18. Zach Kittley, Texas Tech -- $700,000
18. Brian Lindgren, Oregon State -- $700,000
21. Barry Lunney, Jr., Illinois -- $675,000
22. Mike Sanford, Colorado -- $625,000
22. Kirk Ciarocca, Minnesota -- $625,000
24. Graham Harrell, West Virginia -- $600,000
25. Dan Enos, Maryland -- $550,000

Highest Paid QB Coaches:
1. Matt Weiss, Michigan -- $850,000
2. Charlie Weis, Jr., Ole Miss -- $800,000
3. Bush Hamdan, Missouri -- $550,000
4. Joe Sloan, LSU -- $550,000
5. Brad Glenn, Virginia Tech -- $475,000
6. Corey Dennis, Ohio State -- $400,000
6. Joel Gordon, Iowa State -- $400,000
8. Joey Halzle, Tennessee -- $350,000
9. Tim Rattay, Oklahoma State -- $315,000
10. AJ Milwee, Texas -- $300,000
10. Tony Tokarz, Florida State -- $300,000

Missing: Collin Klein (K-State), Eric Morris (Washington State)

