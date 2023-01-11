Tulsa Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Tulsa and Philip Montgomery parted ways following a 5-7 finish to his eighth season at the helm. He was 43-53 overall in his time with the program.

Decision makers at Tulsa made a splash by luring Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, the former head coach at Indiana, as the new leader of the program.

2023 HEAD COACH

Kevin Wilson

Ohio State Offensive Coordinator

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS

STEVE SPURRIER JR.

Mississippi State WRs



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

RYAN STANCHEK

Austin Peay (FCS) OC / OL



TIGHT ENDS

GREG FREY

South Alabama QC

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SAFETIES

MATT GUERRIERI

Ohio State Senior Advisor and Analyst



CORNERS

TBA



LINEBACKERS

KOY McFARLAND

Ohio State Defensive GA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

MICHAEL HUNTER JR.

Oklahoma State Assistant Secondary



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...



SUPPORT STAFF:

TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Quality Control Coaches: Nick Franey, Grant Lester, Cody Scribner

Defensive Graduate Assistants: Mason Farquhar, Byron Robinson Jr.

DFO: Ravi Savitala

Director of Creative Media for Football: Grant Spencer