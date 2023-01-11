Tulsa Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Tulsa and Philip Montgomery parted ways following a 5-7 finish to his eighth season at the helm. He was 43-53 overall in his time with the program.
Decision makers at Tulsa made a splash by luring Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, the former head coach at Indiana, as the new leader of the program.
2023 HEAD COACH
Kevin Wilson
Ohio State Offensive Coordinator
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS
STEVE SPURRIER JR.
Mississippi State WRs
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
RYAN STANCHEK
Austin Peay (FCS) OC / OL
TIGHT ENDS
GREG FREY
South Alabama QC
2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SAFETIES
MATT GUERRIERI
Ohio State Senior Advisor and Analyst
CORNERS
TBA
LINEBACKERS
KOY McFARLAND
Ohio State Defensive GA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
MICHAEL HUNTER JR.
Oklahoma State Assistant Secondary
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...
SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA
2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Quality Control Coaches: Nick Franey, Grant Lester, Cody Scribner
Defensive Graduate Assistants: Mason Farquhar, Byron Robinson Jr.
DFO: Ravi Savitala
Director of Creative Media for Football: Grant Spencer