Skip to main content

Tulsa Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Tulsa - Staff Tracker-1

Tulsa and Philip Montgomery parted ways following a 5-7 finish to his eighth season at the helm. He was 43-53 overall in his time with the program.

Decision makers at Tulsa made a splash by luring Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, the former head coach at Indiana, as the new leader of the program.

2023 HEAD COACH
Kevin Wilson
Ohio State Offensive Coordinator

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS
STEVE SPURRIER JR.
Mississippi State WRs

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
RYAN STANCHEK
Austin Peay (FCS) OC / OL

TIGHT ENDS
GREG FREY
South Alabama QC

2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SAFETIES
MATT GUERRIERI
Ohio State Senior Advisor and Analyst

CORNERS
TBA

LINEBACKERS
KOY McFARLAND 
Ohio State Defensive GA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
MICHAEL HUNTER JR.
Oklahoma State Assistant Secondary

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:
To be updated soon...

SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Quality Control Coaches: Nick Franey, Grant Lester, Cody Scribner
Defensive Graduate Assistants: Mason Farquhar, Byron Robinson Jr.
DFO: Ravi Savitala
Director of Creative Media for Football: Grant Spencer

You May Like

ncaa stock 2

NCAA delays vote that would expand football coaching staffs

Wednesday was supposed to be the day that the NCAA formally expanded football coaching staffs, allowing "any institutional staff member" to perform coaching duties on practice days.

By Zach Barnett
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss

A look at Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss contract: Major bonuses for P-5, SEC wins; $9 million per year

Kiffin’s figures vault him firmly near top-10, top-4 SEC

By John Brice
Dre Bly

Dre Bly, North Carolina parting ways

Bly was a College Football Hall of Fame corner in Mack Brown's first Carolina tenure.

By Zach Barnett
Chicago skyline

FCS football may be coming soon to Chicago

Chicago State is exploring the possibility of becoming the city's first Division I football program

By Doug Samuels
Credit: Andrew Weber-US PRESSWIRE

Sources: Purdue, Ryan Walters make key off-the-field hire from Big Ten rival

Walters is bringing former Illinois DFO Pete Roley with him to Purdue

By John Brice
teamworks

Teamworks, resource for nearly every college football program, announces major acquisitions, plans for Compliance platform

Teamworks has become a fixture in nearly every college program in the United States

By John Brice
W Mich - Staff Tracker-1

Western Michigan Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Nebraska

Sources: Matt Rhule fills key off-field position at Nebraska

A former Rhule offensive lineman is set to handle operations at Nebraska.

By Zach Barnett