Where things stand for all five NFL openings

At the end of the regular season, five jobs were open. On the eve of conference title games, five jobs remain open. What gives?

Five jobs came open after the completion of the 2022-23 NFL regular season and, more than two weeks later, five jobs remain open. Of course, three of those were open well before the end of the season; Carolina fired Matt Rhule so long ago (Oct. 10) that he took a six-week breather, took a new job, and Thursday will mark his 2-month anniversary in that job.

So, what gives?

Obviously, there's no recruiting element rushing NFL teams to make hires. (Not that that stops teams from making bad ones.) But that's the case every year. What's unique to this year is a free agent whose star clearly outshines every other candidate's. Sean Payton has signaled he'd come back to coaching but only for the perfect job, and at a steep price not only in the salary he'd command, but with the reality that he's still under contract with the Saints and would reportedly cost two first-round picks to relinquish him from that deal. What's the perfect job by Payton's standards? And is he that much more of a slam-dunk than Candidate X that he's worth sacrificing two first rounders?

Also, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' stock has shot up faster than GameStop's circa 2021, which has also slowed the hiring cycle. The longer San Francisco plays, the slower the process will move. NFL rules prevent Ryans from interviewing for jobs as the 49ers prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC title on Sunday. Ryans will be available for second interviews next week but, if the 49ers win, he wouldn't be able to sit for first interviews until after the Super Bowl, which isn't until Feb. 12.

The great Doug Samuels does a fantastic job chronicling the step-by-step moves of each franchise in multiple places for us, but I thought I'd bring all the latest intel under one roof for a look at where things stand as of this moment.

Let's begin with the first job to open.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have requested second interviews with interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Colts head coach Frank Reich. Wilks went 6-6 leading the club post-Rhule firing and spent 2018 as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach. Reich went 40-33-1 in Indianapolis and made the playoffs in two of his three full seasons. He's also a former Panther himself, for what that's worth.

NFL Media reported more second interview requests are coming, but both Wilks and Reich share a link with their previous head coaching experience. There's a belief that the Panthers' roster is best positioned to compete immediately among the five openings, and the club has not reached the playoffs in David Tepper's five seasons of ownership. Those signs point toward a win-now hire, not a rebuild hire.

Indianapolis Colts

Adam Schefter reported the Colts plan seven second interviews. Albert Breer reported that GM Chris Ballard has been running the interview process, with input from director of team development Brian Decker, vice chair Carlie Irsay-Gordon (Jim’s daughter) and PR and HR staffers. Jim Irsay wants to make it as clear as possible that the eventual hire was made through a by-the-book process.

All that written, this job is Jeff Saturday's to lose until the Colts hire someone who isn't Jeff Saturday.

Denver Broncos

Mike Florio wrote that this orange-and-blue domino could be the first to fall, perhaps as soon as today. David Shaw seems to be the hot name, thanks to his relationship with Condoleezza Rice, a part owner of the team and an important voice in the process.

Many people have linked Sean Payton to this job, on the basis that if he's intrigued by the prospect of coaching Russell Wilson, he'd take the job. Only Payton knows how he feels about Wilson, and as of yet Payton has not taken the job.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewed for the job in 2022 and again in '23. He'd reportedly bring former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell with him. Perhaps Wilson loves that idea or, evidenced by the fact that Quinn is on the market and the job is still open, perhaps Wilson hates that idea.

Houston Texans

The Texans are conducting second interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Both would be first-time head coaches. Ryans, another prospective first-time head coach, is not available until next week.

Ryans is not only the coordinator for an NFC finalist, he's a former Texan who was named a Rookie of the Year, First Team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler in Houston.

If this was college football, fans, alums and donors would demand Ryans get the job.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are among the teams who may not be able to speak to Ryans until after the Super Bowl, depending on how Sunday goes.

In the meantime, the Cardinals will have an in-person, second interview with the Cardinals today, according to NFL Network. Arizona will reportedly sit down with Payton on Thursday.

And so there you have it.

Will Ryans' success on the field be his undoing in the job market? Will Payton pass on any opportunities to return to the field in 2023, dooming us all to this same song-and-dance in 2024?

Stay tuned to FootballScoop's Interview Tracker and The Scoop for the latest.