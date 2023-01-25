The Scoop - Wednesday January 25, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Winona State (D-II - MN): Winona State University has an immediate opening for a Defensive Assistant Coach. This is a restricted earnings position; partial grad school remission is available. No meals or housing provided. Position group is flexible, minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please send resumes and references to WinonaStateUniversityFootball@gmail.com.

Tennessee: Inside the massive extension and raise for athletic director Danny White.

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Briar Cliff University is seeking two graduate assistant coaches to begin this summer. These positions are responsible for developing our student-athletes on and off the field, coaching your own position group, assisting with special teams, and having your own recruiting area. Must be accepted into one of our graduate programs (3.0 minimum GPA). Compensation package includes a stipend, free housing, and full tuition waiver. Please email Head Coach Shane LaDage at shane.ladage@briarcliff.edu.

Tennessee: FootballScoop can confirm that UConn staffer Andrew Goodman is expected to join the staff as director of football operations. Matt Zenitz has tweeted the same. Goodman served as Jim Mora's DFO at UConn.

Western Michigan: Sources tell FootballScoop that Will Ahrens has joined the Broncos’ in a graduate assistant role as assistant offensive line coach. A former player at Richmond (FCS - VA), Ahrens also spent time at his alma mater as a defensive graduate assistant coach for the Spiders.

Delaware Valley (D-III - PA): DelVal is looking for a week one opponent for 2023. We are willing to discuss all options, but would prefer a home game. Please contact Duke Greco at duke.greco@delval.edu.

Tennessee: The Vols have signed athletic director Danny White to a new, rolling 6-year contract worth $2.2 million annually, Ross Dellenger tweets, and adds that White is believed to be the highest paid SEC athletic director now and top-8 in the country.

Purdue: Ryan Walters has completed his Boilermakers coaching staff.

FAU: Former University of Cumberlands (NAIA) running backs / tight ends coach Jeff Love’s official title at FAU is director of player personnel.

Carolina Panthers: Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero share that the team has interviewed interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Colts head coach Frank Reich a second time, and Rap adds the organization is focused on experienced head coaching candidates, while Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has impressed.

Indianapolis Colts: Adam Schefter tweets that interim head coach Jeff Saturday is scheduled to interview a second time for the full-time head coaching position and that the Colts plan to conduct second round interviews with seven head coaching candidates.

Miami Dolphins: Saints co-defensive coordinator / defensive backs coach Kris Richard is expected to interview for the Dolphins defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport tweets. Seahawks associate head coach / defensive assistant Sean Desai and former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio are interviewing for the vacancy today, Rap adds.

Pittsburg State (D-II - PA): Pittsburg State Football has an immediate opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant position. Candidates must have college football LB or DL playing experience, and/or minimum of two years of coaching on the defensive side of the ball. Ideal candidates will have experience using the DVSport video editing system. Candidates must have experience working with Visio, Excel, and PowerPoint. Responsibilities will include but are not limited to: film breakdown, on the field coaching responsibilities with your own position group, scouting and recruiting your own area, and other duties as assigned by the head coach and the defensive coordinator. This is a stipend position with graduate school tuition included. All interested candidates, please email your resume and references to Tom Anthony at tanthony@pittstate.edu with subject line "Defensive Graduate Assistant Opening." No phone calls please.

Buffalo: Mo Linguist set to add bright young coach from Pitt to his staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Lincoln (D-II - PA): Lincoln University is seeking applicants for volunteer roles (meals included) on the offensive and defensive defensive side of the ball. There is no pay or benefits with this position. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking for a chance to run a position group and have a role in recruiting. Experience coaching DL or an offensive skill position is preferred. Strongly encourage local candidates to apply. Please send resumes and references for interest in the defensive job to dmccray@lincoln.edu and interest in the offensive position to tmanley@lincoln.edu.

Nebraska: Matt Rhule explains why leaders need to "take the bullets" during recent interview.

Ed Reed: Bethune-Cookman interim president writes letter to "close the chapter" on Ed Reed.

Pittsburg State (D-II - KS): Pitt State is looking to hire an assistant football ops / social media director graduate assistant role (Pittsburg State University). This role will assist the Director of Football Operations with scheduling and confirming travel requests, coordinating meals for games, designing recruiting mailings, keeping the database current and help plan and coordinate recruiting visits, manage and plan team events and functions, Maintain an environment that is welcoming to persons of all backgrounds, nationalities, and roles. Along with these duties you would be responsible for Creating, edit, and publish dynamic written, graphic, and video content that promotes audience interaction, increases audience presence, and encourages audience participation on the Pittsburg State Football social media platforms. Responsible for the creation and organization of original content for distribution on Pittsburg State Football’s social media platform, including photos, video, graphics, and more. Wil assist DFO with recruiting, travel, and game day operations. Interested candidates can contact jhendy@pittstate.edu.

Kent State: Kenni Burns is set to add an Ivy League staffer in key role, sources tell FootballScoop.

New England Patriots: Having Bill O'Brien on board as offensive coordinator reportedly isn't keeping Bill Belichick from going after Oregon's Adrian Klemm.

Carolina Panthers: Will Kunkel tweets that the Panthers have completed all their initial interviews and will hold a second round of interviews before making a decision. Here's a recap of who has interviewed.

Oklahoma State: For the second time in the last decade, Mike Gundy has hired a coordinator from the Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

New England Patriots: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is heading back to the NFL.

Tennessee: An 11-2 season with wins over Alabama and Clemson was worth an extra $29 million in commitment to Josh Heupel.

