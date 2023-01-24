The Scoop - Tuesday January 24, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Texas: Former Boise State wide receiver Davis Koetter has been hired as an offensive graduate assistant for the Longhorns, sources tell FootballScoop.

Wilkes (D-III - PA): Wilkes University is looking to hire an assistant coach in a non-benefited roll on the offensive side of the ball. This position is an entry level position and is a great opportunity to gain experience in recruiting and on field coaching. Preference will be given to those with experience coaching RB’s and FB’s but the position can be flexible. This person needs to possess strong communication skills, infectious energy, and have a growth mindset. Technical experience with excel, HUDL, and Visio are preferred. This coach will also be given their own recruiting area. Housing is provided year round and some meals. Stipend is $12,000 annually. Looking to fill this position ASAP. Please email resume and references to assistant football coach Kyle Dickerson at kyle.dickerson@wilkes.edu. Opened until filled.

Houston Texans: Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will get a second interview for the Texans head coaching job, Tom Pelissero tweets. Evero has interviewed for all five current head coaching openings in the NFL. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will also interview again, per multiple reports.

New England Patriots: Albert Breer tweets that "another meeting is anticipated" between the Patriots and Oregon run game coordinator / offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed for the offensive coordinator job last week. With Bill O'Brien filling the offensive play caller role, Klemm could still join the staff and work under O'Brien, the report adds.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Offensive graduate assistant Elijah Miller is no longer with the program and is pursuing other opportunities. Miller worked with the team's quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Towson (FCS - MD): Pete Shinnick has completed his first coaching staff with the additions of Harry Richards (RBs) and DJ Steward (WRs). Richards spent the past five seasons on staff at Stetson (FCS - FL) where he worked with the running backs, and Steward has previous stops recently at Idaho State (FCS) and Pitt State (D-II - KS).

Minnesota: Ohio State offensive graduate assistant Keegan O'Hara has left for an offensive analyst position with the Gophers.

Utah Tech (FCS): Head coach Paul Peterson has announced the promotion of four staffers. John Hughes and Peter Tuitupou have been elevated to co-offensive coordinators. Hughes will continue to work with the offensive line while Tuitupou will move from running backs and tight ends to wide receivers. Billy Ray Stutzman will move from receivers to quarterbacks coach and will also hold the title of passing game coordinator. Also, assistant defensive line coach Jamison Clark is moving to running backs and has added recruiting coordinator responsibilities. The staff has also announced the additions of Weber State (FCS - UT) defensive ends coach James Cowser (DL) and Georgia Tech special teams analyst JB Hall Jr as corners coach and pass game coordinator.

Sacramento State (FCS - CA): Allen Perryman, a former Hornet defensive back, has been announced as safeties coach. Perryman served as the head coach at Hanford West HS (CA), where he engineered a turnaround from 1-9 his first season to winning two playoff games and playing in the sectional title game in year two.

Hawaii: Washington State defensive graduate assistant Jack Ray has accepted a special teams analyst position on staff.

Iowa State: NDSU receivers coach Noah Pauley is set to join the Iowa State staff in the same capacity Pete Thamel shares this morning. In connection with the move, new Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will move to quarterbacks.

New England Patriots: Adam Schefter tweets this morning that Alabama offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien is returning to New England as offensive coordinator, as widely expected. More on the move here.

Arkansas: Deron Wilson, who spent last season as an analyst at Florida, is expected to be the new secondary coach for the Razorbacks, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is seeking a wide receivers coach. Responsibilities include assisting offensive coordinator as well as other aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Ohio Northern (D-III): The Polar Bears are looking to hire an assistant football coach. The new hire will work with quarterbacks and serve as co-coordinator. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit this link.

Willie Fritz: After a 12-win season, Fritz shares that he and the school are working on a contract extension and he hopes the Tulane job is his last one before retiring.

Bethel (NAIA - TN): Bethel University is looking for a game, potentially two. Our open dates are Week 1 9/2, Week 4 9/23, and Week 7 10/14. We are looking for a home and home for 2023 and 2024 with another NAIA or a D3 opponent. Also open to a guarantee game from D2 or FCS opponent in 2023. If interested, please email jasperm@bethelu.edu.

Thomas Brown: Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is scheduled to interview with the Commanders today and the Chargers tomorrow for their offensive coordinator openings, Tom Pelissero shares. Brown interviewed for the Texans head coaching job last week, Pelissero adds.

Montana (FCS): One of the top defenses in all of Division I is losing two critical assistants, who combined have almost 100 years of experience.

Arizona Cardinals: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is flying in for a second interview today with the Cardinals, Tom Pelissero shares. Quinn remains a top candidate for the Broncos and Colts as well, the report shares.

Houston: A major change coming to Houston as a foundational member of Dana Holgorsen's staff will not return, sources tell FootballScoop.

Carolina Panthers: Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will interview for the head coaching job today, per Tom Pelissero.

Indianapolis Colts: Pro football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae is reportedly taking the Lipscomb Academy (TN) head coaching job. Mawae was on staff with the Colts this season, finishing the season as tight ends coach.

Syracuse: Dino Babers is reportedly adding a former Big Ten assistant to his staff.

Cincinnati Bengals: Watch head coach Zac Taylor drop by Cinci bar following their win over the weekend.

East Tennessee State (FCS): The Bucs are hiring a Notre Dame staffer as their new tight ends coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Michigan: After a thorough safety review, Michigan is making changes to their now infamous tunnel.

Tulsa: Ryan Switzer, the former North Carolina receiver who spent the past several seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, Raiders, Steelers and Browns, is reportedly joining Kevin Wilson's staff as receivers coach.

Wayne State (D-II - MI): Initially a top target for Wayne State, sources tell FootballScoop that Brandon Moore plans to stay at Colorado School of Mines.

Texas: Steve Sarkisian is reportedly set to fill a key off-field role with one of the best high school football coaches in Texas.

Oklahoma: James Skalski, Brent Venables' proverbial coach-on-the-field for seemingly nine seasons at Clemson, has joined the coaching staff.

Penn State: Virginia associate head coach / receivers Marques Hagans has joined James Franklin's staff.

North Carolina: Mack Brown is hiring a FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year award winner to coach its corners, sources tell FootballScoop.

