Bethune-Cookman interim president posts letter to "close the chapter" on Ed Reed

While he never got the opportunity to coach in a game, or even a spring practice, Ed Reed's tenure as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman was full of fascinating storylines.

From the announcement of him as head coach, to his now infamous viral videos picking up trash on campus, sharing how the office he inherited was unacceptably dirty, and most recently his last team meeting featuring an appearance from Coach Prime, Reed has been authentically, and unapologetically himself to the very end.

Following the school's decision to not ratify his contract as a result of his outspoken nature about the conditions on campus, students protested on campus this week in an attempt to draw some much needed attention to the conditions and overall treatment on campus, as Reed had initially pointed out.

Today, interim Bethune-Cookman president Dr. Lawrence Drake posted on the school's website a letter that took aim at addressing all of the aforementioned concerns.

In that letter, he addresses some of the concerns brought up, and aims to "close the chapter" on Reed.

"As we continued to observe him, we felt that his behavior was not aligned with the traditions of our founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, and the university," he shares.

Dr. Drake goes on the share that they've decided to add a football player as a representative on the search and hiring committee in an effort to ensure their voice is heard.

He also shares that they hope to announce their new head coach in the next week to ten days.

See the full letter below, and stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.