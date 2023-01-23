Skip to main content

Michigan will make changes to tunnel, following thorough review

Few storylines in college football got as many headlines as the Michigan tunnel this past season.

James Franklin was really the first to point it out in mid-October, following a heated exchange between the Nittany Lions and Wolverines (alongside some flying PB&Js as well) in the tunnel.

Following the incident, Franklin called Michigan's single tunnel "a problem" that needs to be addressed, and urged the Big Ten to step in and take action.

Some applauded his take, others (including Jim Harbaugh) thought he was just complaining.

Fast forward to late October, after Michigan defeated rival Michigan State, and several Spartan players attacked a Michigan player which resulted in charges being brought against seven Spartan players.

Also during that game with the Spartans, a Michigan fan (who has since been identified and banned from all future games) reached down and swiped at Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker's head.

All those things considered, it became evident, Franklin was right and action needed to be taken

Michigan immediately announced they'd launch a safety review of their tunnel, and today MLive shares that a notice was sent to season ticket holders in Section 1, located on the south side of the tunnel, that about 45 seats are being permanently removed to help widen the tunnel access.

The hope is that a wider tunnel will give coaches, players, and staffers more space to safely pass through to their respective locker rooms.

For fervent fans of The Big House, the largest stadium in college football, wondering if stadium capacity will be affected at all, rest assured, it will not. Michigan plans on adding standing-room only seats so that capacity will remain unchanged.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

