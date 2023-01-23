The Scoop - Monday January 23, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Shawn Byrnes has accepted the offensive line job on staff. Byrnes has previous stops at Ottawa University (NAIA - AZ) and Northern Colorado (FCS), where he also worked with the offensive lines.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Clyde Logan is leaving the staff at Southwestern College (JC - CA) to accept a position on the Western New Mexico staff as defensive backs coach / special teams coordinator.

Ellsworth CC (JC - KS): Aneus Ruiz has joined the staff as offensive line coach. He previously held the same post at Mississippi Delta CC (JC).

Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX): Brandon Archie has accepted a position on staff as an offensive assistant.

Oklahoma: James Skalski, Brent Venables' proverbial coach-on-the-field for seemingly nine seasons at Clemson, has joined the coaching staff.

LA Chargers: Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson will interview for the vacant offensive coordinator job tomorrow, Ian Rapoport tweets.

East Central (D-II - OK): Jeremy Smith is heading to East Central University as special teams coordinator / wide receivers coach.

Baltimore Ravens: Browns receivers coach / pass game coordinator Chad O'Shea is interviewing for the offensive coordinator vacancy today, Tom Pelissero tweets.

Denver Broncos: Ian Rapoport tweets that the Broncos have concluded their first round of interviews and hope to finalize a schedule for their second round in the coming days.

Penn State: Virginia associate head coach / receivers Marques Hagans has joined James Franklin's staff.

North Carolina: Mack Brown is hiring a FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year award winner to coach its corners, sources tell FootballScoop.

Kennesaw State (FCS - GA): Veteran FBS and Power Five assistant Chris Klenakis is a top target for the offensive coordinator job, sources tell FootballScoop.

Penn (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Will Margraff, the son of former Johns Hopkins coach, Jim Margraff, will join staff as defensive quality control coach at UPenn.

Southern Utah (FCS): Per source, the staff at Southern Utah has been completed and consists of; Tye Hiatt (OC), Ryan Payne (OL), Chima Chindah (CBs), Garrett Casteel (defensive analyst / assistant DBs), Nate Laulua (defensive GA), Zach Strand (ST assistant), and Tim Arnold (offensive assistant).

Michigan: Why does Jim Harbaugh have an Ohio State book proudly on display in his office? Well, quick, funny story...

Cal Poly (FCS): Per source, co-defensive coordinator Will Plemons, has added the assistant head coach title under new head coach, Paul Wulff and Plemons will continue to coordinate the defense.

Grand Valley (D-II - MI): GVSU has announced Scott Wooster as the new head coach.

North Carolina: Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones is leaving to become the Tar Heels corners coach, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Grambling State (FCS - LA): A former FootballScoop wide receivers coach of the year is set to join Hue Jackson's staff.

VMI (FCS): Sources share that Danny Rocco and VMI are set to hire a Virginia Tech staffer.

Coach Prime & Ed Reed: In Reed's final team meeting at Bethune-Cookman, Coach Prime makes an appearance.

Duke: Mike Elko is set to lose, and replace his defensive coordinator at Duke.

