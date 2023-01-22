The Scoop - Sunday January 22, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Michigan: Why does Jim Harbaugh have an Ohio State book proudly on display in his office? Well, quick, funny story...

Wisconsin: John Richter, who worked in recruiting for Badgers, is being retained on Luke Fickell's staff, per source.

New York Jets: Klint Kubiak, the former Vikings offensive coordinator who spent last season with the Broncos, is interviewing for the offensive coordinator job today, per Tom Pelissero.

Temple: Defensive line coach Antoine Smith has been promoted to assistant head coach, per source. Temple finished top 11 in the country in both sacks and TFLs.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University is looking for a defensive line Coach. This is a full-time position. College experience required, preferred 3 years of running your own room. Please send resumes to mfurrey@limestone.edu

Grand Valley (D-II - MI): GVSU has announced Scott Wooster as the new head coach.

Mount Marty (NAIA - SD): Mount Marty University is looking to fill an opening in their 2023 schedule in Week 0 (8/26/2023). Due to the current schedule breakdown, the game is preferred to be at home. We are willing to do a home and home for 2023 and 2024, again with 2023 being at home. Please contact Head Coach John Michaletti, John.Michaletti@Mountmarty.edu if interested.



Grambling State (FCS - LA): A former FootballScoop wide receivers coach of the year is set to join Hue Jackson's staff.

VMI (FCS): Sources share that Danny Rocco and VMI are set to hire a Virginia Tech staffer.

Coach Prime & Ed Reed: In Reed's final team meeting at Bethune-Cookman, Coach Prime makes an appearance.

Duke: Mike Elko is set to lose, and replace his defensive coordinator at Duke.



FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texas State | UAB | USF | Wisconsin

NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracking Page

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.