The Scoop - Sunday January 22, 2023
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429
|FOOTBALLSCOOP FOUR
Former FootballScoop WRs Coach of the Year lands job with former NFL head coach
Western Michigan and Lance Taylor finalize staff with two impressive additions
Coach Prime makes an appearance at Ed Reed's farewell team meeting
Michigan: Why does Jim Harbaugh have an Ohio State book proudly on display in his office? Well, quick, funny story...
Wisconsin: John Richter, who worked in recruiting for Badgers, is being retained on Luke Fickell's staff, per source.
New York Jets: Klint Kubiak, the former Vikings offensive coordinator who spent last season with the Broncos, is interviewing for the offensive coordinator job today, per Tom Pelissero.
Temple: Defensive line coach Antoine Smith has been promoted to assistant head coach, per source. Temple finished top 11 in the country in both sacks and TFLs.
Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University is looking for a defensive line Coach. This is a full-time position. College experience required, preferred 3 years of running your own room. Please send resumes to mfurrey@limestone.edu
Grand Valley (D-II - MI): GVSU has announced Scott Wooster as the new head coach.
Mount Marty (NAIA - SD): Mount Marty University is looking to fill an opening in their 2023 schedule in Week 0 (8/26/2023). Due to the current schedule breakdown, the game is preferred to be at home. We are willing to do a home and home for 2023 and 2024, again with 2023 being at home. Please contact Head Coach John Michaletti, John.Michaletti@Mountmarty.edu if interested.
Grambling State (FCS - LA): A former FootballScoop wide receivers coach of the year is set to join Hue Jackson's staff.
VMI (FCS): Sources share that Danny Rocco and VMI are set to hire a Virginia Tech staffer.
Coach Prime & Ed Reed: In Reed's final team meeting at Bethune-Cookman, Coach Prime makes an appearance.
Duke: Mike Elko is set to lose, and replace his defensive coordinator at Duke.
FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker
Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texas State | UAB | USF | Wisconsin
NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracking Page
Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.