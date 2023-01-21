Skip to main content

The Scoop - Saturday January 21, 2023

FOOTBALLSCOOP FOUR

Duke is losing their defensive coordinator, and Mike Elko has the next one primed for the opportunity

Yes, NIL has its problems. But these numbers show it's a good thing for college football.

Michigan fires co-OC / QBs coach Matt Weiss, who provides a statement amid police investigation

FootballScoop Exclusive: First year head coaches were wildly succesful in 2022. We examine why.

Ed Reed: Ed announced this morning Bethune Cookman (FCS - FL) does not intend to ratify his contract and they plan to hire someone else as their next head coach. More to come on this...

Tennessee Titans: The Titans plan to hire Chris Harris to be their defensive pass game coordinator / corners coach, Tom Pelissero tweets. Harris spent the past three seasons with the Commanders and remains in play for defensive coordinator positions, Pelissero adds.

Buffalo: Mo Linguist is expected to hire former William & Mary (FCS - VA) corners coach Holman Copeland as the team's new corners coach, Pete Thamel tweets. He would replace Rod Ojong, who left to join the Charlotte staff.

Minnesota Vikings: The team has requested permission to speak with Steelers senior assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport tweets.

Arizona Cardinals: Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears is joining the organization as assistant GM, per Ian Rapoport. 

Buffalo: Duke senior analyst Robert Wright is set to join the staff as special teams coordinator, Matt Zenitz tweets. Wright previously served as an analyst at Iowa State and a graduate assistant at Texas A&M, where he worked with Mo Linguist.

Duke: Mike Elko is set to lose, and replace his defensive coordinator at Duke.

Campbell (FCS - NC): Josh Evans has been announced as Offensive Quality Control Coach. Evans previously coached the quarterbacks at Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II) where he also held the title of pass game coordinator.

NIL: Numbers show NIL is benefitting college football.

Angelo State (D-II - TX): Angelo State is looking for a defensive backs Coach. This is a full-time position with competitive pay. College experience required, preferred 5 years running your own room. Special Teams experience is a plus. Please send resumes to asudbjob@gmail.com .

North Central College (D-III -IL): North Central College is looking for a home or away game week 1 or week 2 of 2023. Considering all options, interested schools please contact Head Coach Brad Spencer at bwspencer@noctrl.edu.

Lewis and Clark (D-III - OR): Lewis & Clark is looking for an opponent for week 3 (9.16.23) in the 2023 & 2024 Season. Willing to travel in 2023, ideally for a home and home. Contact dfields@lclark.edu

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texas State | UAB | USF | Wisconsin

NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracking Page

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.

