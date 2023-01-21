The Scoop - Saturday January 21, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ed Reed: Ed announced this morning Bethune Cookman (FCS - FL) does not intend to ratify his contract and they plan to hire someone else as their next head coach. More to come on this...

Tennessee Titans: The Titans plan to hire Chris Harris to be their defensive pass game coordinator / corners coach, Tom Pelissero tweets. Harris spent the past three seasons with the Commanders and remains in play for defensive coordinator positions, Pelissero adds.

Buffalo: Mo Linguist is expected to hire former William & Mary (FCS - VA) corners coach Holman Copeland as the team's new corners coach, Pete Thamel tweets. He would replace Rod Ojong, who left to join the Charlotte staff.

Minnesota Vikings: The team has requested permission to speak with Steelers senior assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport tweets.

Arizona Cardinals: Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears is joining the organization as assistant GM, per Ian Rapoport.

Buffalo: Duke senior analyst Robert Wright is set to join the staff as special teams coordinator, Matt Zenitz tweets. Wright previously served as an analyst at Iowa State and a graduate assistant at Texas A&M, where he worked with Mo Linguist.

Duke: Mike Elko is set to lose, and replace his defensive coordinator at Duke.



Campbell (FCS - NC): Josh Evans has been announced as Offensive Quality Control Coach. Evans previously coached the quarterbacks at Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II) where he also held the title of pass game coordinator.

NIL: Numbers show NIL is benefitting college football.

Angelo State (D-II - TX): Angelo State is looking for a defensive backs Coach. This is a full-time position with competitive pay. College experience required, preferred 5 years running your own room. Special Teams experience is a plus. Please send resumes to asudbjob@gmail.com .

North Central College (D-III -IL): North Central College is looking for a home or away game week 1 or week 2 of 2023. Considering all options, interested schools please contact Head Coach Brad Spencer at bwspencer@noctrl.edu.

Lewis and Clark (D-III - OR): Lewis & Clark is looking for an opponent for week 3 (9.16.23) in the 2023 & 2024 Season. Willing to travel in 2023, ideally for a home and home. Contact dfields@lclark.edu

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texas State | UAB | USF | Wisconsin

NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracking Page

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.