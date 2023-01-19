The Scoop - Thursday January 19, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Tampa Bay Bucs: The organization has also parted ways with running backs coach Todd McNair, Rick Stroud tweets.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Northern Arizona University football is seeking a graduate assistant football coach. The position is on the defensive side of the ball working with the defensive line. Playing and/or coaching experience at defensive line is required. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references to rudy.griffin@nau.edu. No phone calls please.

Seton Hill (D-II - PA): Seton Hill University in Greensburg, PA is in search of a graduate assistant football coach. This position is for the offensive side of the ball and will primarily be responsible for the running backs position. Candidates MUST be able to be admitted into one of Seton Hill University’s eligible graduate programs which requires a minimum undergraduate GPA of a 3.0. Day to day duties will include coaching/managing your own position group, assisting the offensive coordinator with breakdown/game-planning, and will require managing filming and uploading of practice and game film. All applicants MUST have collegiate running back experience either playing or coaching. The position includes graduate school tuition scholarship as well as payment for hours worked for living expenses. Please send resumes to Brohach@setonhill.edu. Position to be filled by the start of the next Graduate level academic term on February 27th .

Tampa Bay Bucs: Rick Stroud points out that last year, when the Bucs thought losing Byron Leftwich to an NFL head coaching opportunity was a possibility, they had discussions with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien about their offensive coordinator job and O'Brien is among the candidates that will be considered with Leftwich no longer with the team.

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): Sources tell FootballScoop YSU has identified their candidates to fill their running backs position.

Tampa Bay Bucs: Receivers coach Kevin Garner and the team have parted ways, and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has decided to retire after 43 years in coaching, Rick Stroud tweets.

Simpson (D-III - IA): Quincy Griffith, who coached the tight ends at Wayne State College (D-II - NE) the past few seasons, has accepted the offensive coordinator job.

Furman (FCS - SC): Andre Bernardi, the team's assistant athletics director for strength and conditioning, has added the title of associate head coach

East Central (D-II - OK): Rafael Aguilar has joined the staff as offensive line coach / recruiting coordinator. Aguilar previously coached the offensive line / tight ends at Lincoln University (D-II - MO).

Pacific Northwest Christian (JC - CA): Per source, wide receivers coach Marcus Dunnigan has been named offensive coordinator at Tates Creek HS (KY).

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): Nate Baker, who spent last season as the senior defensive quality control coach at Buffalo, has joined the program as offensive line coach / run game coordinator. Before joining the Buffalo staff, Baker was the co-offensive coordinator / tackles coach at Savannah State (D-II - GA) for three seasons.

Wisconsin: Sources tell FootballScoop Luke Fickell is planning to hire Devon Spalding as his new running backs coach at Wisconsin. This hire completes Fickell's first staff in Madison.

Lehigh (FCS - PA): Mark McMaster, who coached the tight ends at Yale (FCS) last season, has accepted a position on the Lehigh staff.

Fontbonne (Sprint - MO): Michael Vassil has accepted the offensive coordinator job. He previously coached the offensive line at Norwich (D-III - VT).

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): former Nebraska defensive back Eric Lee Jr. has accepted the secondary job with UNK. He most recently served as Head of Football Operations at Orange Lutheran HS (CA).

Arkansas: The program has now formally introduced Dan Enos as their new offensive coordinator.

Baltimore Ravens: Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has one year remaining on his contract at $3.5 million, Mike Garafolo shares. There has been some chatter that Roman's contract is up in Baltimore, and Garafolo points out that is not accurate.

New Orleans Saints: Longtime offensive assistant Dan Roushar has been relieved of his duties. Roushar most recently held the title of tight ends coach / run game coordinator.

Tampa Bay Bucs: Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is out, and Georgia's Todd Monken could be in. "Sweeping changes" expected in Tampa Bay.

Detroit Lions: Ben Johnson is expected to get an enhance contract and large raise following his decision to return to the Lions and not interview for additional NFL head coaching opportunities, Ian Rapoport tweets.

UCLA: Sacramento State safeties coach Kodi Whitfield is expected to join Chip Kelly's staff coaching the corners, Bruce Feldman tweets.

Carolina Panthers: The team will interview Sean Payton tomorrow, Ken Dorsey Saturday and Mike Kafka on Sunday, Joe Person tweets.

South Alabama: South Alabama is looking to hire a volunteer special teams assistant. Looking at a February start date. No housing or meals provided. Resumes can be sent to Malik Davis at coachmdavis1998@gmail.com.

Wilmington (D-III - OH): Wilmington College is looking to hire an Offensive Intern. This position includes room, board and a stipend. Duties will include coaching a position group (Running Backs), recruiting own area, and other tasks under the direction of the Head Football Coach. If interested all candidates must apply using this link.

Michigan: NCAA reportedly believes Jim Harbaugh lied to them during investigation.

Arkansas: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Sam Pittman is targeting Maryland's Dan Enos for his offensive coordinator opening.

Wofford (FCS - SC): Sources tell FootballScoop that Senorise Perry has accepted the running backs coach. Perry spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Bears, Dolphins, Bills and Titans from 2014-20.

Tennessee Titans: The team has put in an interview request with Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten for a position on their offensive staff, per Tom Pelissero.

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick reportedly has plans to interview a second college coach for his offensive coordinator vacancy.

Presentation (NAIA - SD): Presentation has announced that their campus in Aberdeen will be shutting down after the spring and summer semesters.

Northwestern: Sources tell FootballScoop Pat Fitzgerald is planning to hire a rising star from the FCS ranks as his new defensive line coach. How about this, pairing a coordinator from NDSU with a defensive line coach from SDSU. A new day for Northwestern football for sure.

Northern Illinois: Sources tell FootballScoop that NIU is expected to add an FCS coordinator to the staff.

Arizona State: DJ Foster has accepted the manager of player development role with the Sun Devils. Foster is a former ASU running back who just finished his professional career in the NFL and CFL.

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers have found their defensive line coach.

Waldorf (NAIA - IA): Following the resignation of head coach Will Finley earlier this week, Waldorf moved quickly to name the latest youngest head coach in college football.

