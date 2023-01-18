The Scoop - Wednesday January 18, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Southern Virginia (D-II): Joe DuPaix, who previously led the program in 2016-17 before leaving to join the staff at Navy, is back as head coach at Southern Virginia. He spent the last several seasons with the Midshipmen coaching the slotbacks.

San Diego State: Significant staff moves at SDSU, led by the retirement of a FootballScoop Coach of the Year winner.

Baker (NAIA - KS): Miguel Regalado, who previously served as the offensive coordinator at Baker from 2011-17, has accepted the head coaching job. Before taking the job, he was the first head coach at Clarke (NAIA - IA) in 2019 and led the program to a 3-win season in their third full season of play last fall.

Temple: Sources tell FootballScoop former Arkansas corners coach Dominique Bowman is headed to Philly to join Stan Drayton's staff.

Delaware State (FCS): Brian White, who was at Hampton (FCS) as assistant head coach / offensive line coach, has joined the Delaware State staff.

Tulane: Tulane is expected to hire Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry in the same role, sources tell FootballScoop.

Furman (FCS - SC): Cory Colder is joining the staff as running backs coach after spending last season at Davidson (FCS - NC).

Guilford College (D-III - NC): Guilford College is looking to fill a Defensive Assistant position. Staff is flexible and looking for best fit possible. Candidates will be responsible for film editing/breakdown using HUDL, recruiting your own area, coaching your own position group, and any other duties assigned by the head coach and the defensive coordinator. Pay is $7,500 with potential housing provided. All interested candidates please send Cover Letter, resume and a list of references to Defensive Coordinator Khalid Jones at kjones13@guilford.edu.

Albion (D-III - MI): The Britons are bringing back an alumnus, and familiar name to lead the program.

Clarke (NAIA - IA): Adam Hicks, who has served defensive coordinator since the inception of the program in 2019, has been elevated to head coach. Hicks steps into the role after Miguel Regalado accepted the head coaching job at Baker (NAIA - KS).

Quincy (D-II - IL): Jackson McFarlane, a former receiver at East Central (D-II - OK), has been announced as the team's new receivers coach.

Tulsa: Sources tell FootballScoop Kevin Wilson is hiring a special teams coordinator with plenty of Power 5 and NFL experience.

Southwest Oklahoma State (D-II): Justin Jackson, the special teams coordinator / linebackers coach at Southwestern (NAIA - OK), has accepted the defensive coordinator job at SWOSU.

LA Chargers: Brandon Staley is making some significant changes to his offensive staff heading into year three.

