The Scoop - Tuesday January 17, 2023

LA Chargers: Brandon Staley is making some significant changes to his offensive staff heading into year three.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II - OK): NWOSU is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coaches on Offense & Defense. Responsibilities include but are not limited to on the field coaching, maintaining a recruiting territory and film breakdown (HUDL). Position includes a Stipend, Housing/ Meals & Full Tuition Coverage. Email Cover Letter, Resume references to Running Backs Coach Josh Koppelmann at jtkoppelmann@nwosu.edu

Colorado State-Pueblo (D-II): Per source, Louisiana Tech defensive graduate assistant Neema Behbahani is the new corners coach at CSU-Pueblo.

Tulane: Tulane is targeting a Group of 5 defensive coordinator and one of the most well-known coaches in Louisiana to run its defense, sources tell FootballScoop.

Louisiana Monroe: The University of Louisiana-Monroe is looking to hire a graduate assistant working with the video department. This position would be strictly coaches video with no creative requirements. We are looking for candidates that can help run a practice outside and teach new student filmers how to operate a camera and film practice. Also, basic importing and cutting up/trimming plays within Catapult Thunder. Other requirements would be helping resolve any other IT requirements we have within our football department. Interested candidates can send a resume along with three references to block@ulm.edu.

UC-Davis (FCS): Quinn Shanbour, who spent last season as an offensive analyst at North Texas working with the quarterbacks, is heading to UC-Davis as quarterbacks coach, per JD Davis.

Pittsburgh Maulers (USFL): Emerson Martin, the former offensive coordinator / offensive line coach at Juniata College (D-III - PA) as the new wide receivers coach. Emerson previously completed the NFL Bill Walsh Minority program with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 & 2020.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns are hiring Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator per multiple reports. Schwartz served as defensive coordinator for the Eagles 2016-2020 and for the Titans '01-08 and served as head coach of the Lions '09-13.

Harvard (FCS - MA): Harvard is looking to hire a full-time support staff member to serve as recruiting coordinator. Applicants must have leadership skills, ability to multi-task, successful experience in multi-dimensional D-1 year-round national recruiting management, recruiting graphics/on-campus visit experience and football operations. The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, college football staff experience with strong work ethic, interpersonal skills, and digital skills including multi-dimensional social media/Microsoft Office experience. Please send resume, cover letter and references to Director of Football Operations Jackson McSherry at Jackson_mcsherry@fas.harvard.edu.

Atlanta Falcons: Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcolmb is interviewing for the Falcons defensive coordinator job today, per Mike Garafolo.

Ohio State: Ohio State is looking to hire Skill GA. All interested please send resume to buckeyegaopening@gmail.com.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that NAU plans to hire UCLA graduate assistant Bailey McElwain as tight ends coach.

TCU: The interest is there. Will the deal get done? The update on Kendal Briles.

Fort Valley State (D-II - GA): Running backs coach / recruiting coordinator Trey Wallace has been selected to participate with the NFL in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Bluefield State (D-II - WV): Per sources, associate head coach / co-offensive coordinator Rashard Alston has been promoted to offensive coordinator and will now coach the quarterbacks for the Big Blue.

Alabama: Landing somewhere between breaking news and common sense, Bill O'Brien is reportedly the top target of New England's offensive coordinator search.

UW-Oshkosh (D-III): Austin Peay (FCS - TN) director of recruiting Mason Robinson has accepted the receivers job on staff, per source.

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh is staying in Ann Arbor.

Ed Reed: Frustrated after seeing the conditions around campus at Bethune-Cookman, Reed says he "should leave" instead of going around campus with his players picking up trash, and later issues apology.

Texas: Texas is reportedly close to hiring an active NFL wide receivers coach to fill the same spot in Austin.

Appalachian State: App State is set to re-hire a former coordinator after losing theirs to Mississippi State.

West Virginia: Neal Brown has promoted a loyal assistant to fill his offensive coordinator vacancy.

Georgia: Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is reportedly on the radar of some NFL teams with offensive coordinator needs.

Rat Pack Clinic: Go with FootballScoop inside the exclusive, invite-only "Rat Pack Clinic" that took place down at AFCA.

