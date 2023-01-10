The Scoop - Tuesday January 10, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New Mexico: Sources tell FootballScoop UNM has their new offensive line coach.

USC: Lincoln Riley stated today he intends to retain defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and does not anticipate any coaches leaving his staff.

Georgia: Kirby Smart credits effort and details of UGA scout team for dominant national title performance.

Kentucky: LA Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen has decided to return to return to Kentucky as offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach. He previously served in the same role during the 2021 season.

North Carolina Wesleyan (D-III - NC): North Carolina Wesleyan University is seeking applicants for a Defensive Assistant coach. Responsibilities include but are not limited to coaching a position (LB experience preferred), maintaining a recruiting territory and film breakdown (HUDL). Position includes secondary duty within residence life (Housing). Compensation includes $15,000 Salary, Housing and Meals. Email cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Defensive Coordinator Brian Williams at bwilliams@ncwc.edu. No phone calls please.

Roosevelt (NAIA - IL): Roosevelt University is looking to hire a defensive coordinator. Compensation is extremely competitive. The review of applications will begin immediately. Roosevelt University has been approved for provisional membership in the GLIAC conference. The institution, located in downtown Chicago, will become the conference's 11th member and begin competition in 2024-25, if accepted as a provisional member of NCAA Division II in July of this year. Interested candidates can apply using this link.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma is hiring its wide receivers coach from a Big 12 rival, sources tell FootballScoop.

Louisville: ECU defensive backs coach Steve Ellis has been hired to coach the corners, multiple outlets report.

Mississippi Valley State (FCS): Per source, Northern Arizona (FCS) defensive backs coach Jesse Thompson will be the new defensive coordinator for the program.

Stony Brook (FCS - NY): Bryan Collins has been promoted to defensive coordinator. He's spent the past three seasons on staff and spent last season as the defensive line coach.

Oakland City University (Sprint - CA): Oakland City University is currently is accepting applications for an Offensive Coordinator . This is a 12-month, full-time position with benefits .The ideal candidate would have a minimum of 2-5 years coaching experience and recruiting experience. To apply, submit a letter of interest, resume, and contact information for 3 references to tmiller@oak.edu

UT-Permian Basin (D-II): We've previously shared most of these, recapping the finalized staff at UTPB; Rob Messinger (assistant HC / STC), Ryan Lusby (OC / RBs), Dione Dean (DC / DBs), Jake Maxwell (Run Game Coordinator / OL), Blake Crandall (WRs), Alex Wierzbciki (DL), Brady Carson (LBs), Ngalu Fusimolahi (assistant DL), Justin Victorian (safeties).

NFL: Here is the calendar for when NFL teams can conduct head coaching and coordinator interviews.

Coach Prime: ESPN and the Pac-12 are reportedly working together to get Coach Prime's debut in Prime Time.

FootballScoop Top 25: Everyone else has their year-end Top 25s. Ours ranks Georgia first, TCU second, and Tulane third. The FootballScoop Top 25.

Fitchburg State (D-III - MA): The Falcons have hired a new head coach.

Northern Iowa (FCS): Ankeny HS (IA) head coach Rick Nelson is resigning to become the offensive line coach at UNI.

Eastern New Mexico (D-II): Eastern New Mexico has hired Kelley Lee from Brownsville Veterans Memorial HS (TX) for his 2nd stint as head coach at the school. Lee previously led the program from 2017-20 and currently holds the highest winning percentage in ENMU history going 21-12.

College Football Hall of Fame: Mark Richt and Paul Johnson are among the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Northwestern: Northwestern is set to hire a former FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year, sources tell FootballScoop.

Kevin McCabe Memorial Scholarship: The College of Idaho has created a Kevin McCabe Memorial Football Scholarship if you wanted an opportunity to Honor Kevin’s Memory please consider sending a donation to the link provided.

