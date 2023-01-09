The Scoop - Monday January 9, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

The FootballScoop staff is in Charlotte all week. We look forward to catching up with many of you. If you want to connect while in Charlotte, a good place to reach out is through twitter: @FootballScoop, @CoachSamz, @Zach_Barnett and @JohnDBrice1.

FootballScoop Party: Join us and our good friends at AstroTurf tonight at 5:30 as we celebrate the great people in this profession. Lobby bar at the Westin Hotel. Beverages on us.

College Football Hall of Fame: Mark Richt and Paul Johnson are among the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Northwestern: Northwestern is set to hire a former FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year, sources tell FootballScoop.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, according to multiple reports.

Rutgers: Sources tell FootballScoop offensive line coach Augie Hoffman is not expected to return next season.

Minnesota: Pete Thamel tweets that Minnesota is naming co-coordinators to replace Kirk Ciarrocca (who left for Rutgers and wide receivers / co-offensive coordinator Matt Simon will be joined by tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh as the other co-coordinator and Harbaugh will move to quarterbacks coach.

New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen shares that the "indication he's been given" is that he will remain as the Saints head coach and has had preliminary discussions with GM Mickey Loomis about an upcoming deep dive into the team, Mike Triplett shares. The Saints finished 7-10 in Allen's first season.

Northeastern State (D-II - OK): Northeastern State University is currently seeking 3 Graduate Assistant coaches to start immediately. One on Offense and two on Defense. Positions will be responsible for the following: Coaching a position group, recruiting, film breakdown, equipment, practice organization, gameday preparation, and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Preference will be given to applicants with computer skills and the ability to work with Visio, Hudl, and Photoshop. This position will include tuition assistance (6 Hours per semester), Meal Plan, Monthly Stipend, and possible on-campus housing. Qualifications include Bachelor's degree and acceptance into NSU Graduate Program. All interested applicants should email meservy@nsuok.edu. Applicants should include a Cover Letter, Resume, and three References. Please no phone calls.

Cincinnati: Former Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning has been announced as offensive coordinator / tight ends coach.

Arizona Cardinals: Ian Rapoport tweets to expect defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to "get a long look" for the newly vacant head coaching job.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns have requested permission to interview Steelers linebackers coach, and former Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Adam Schefter tweets.

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury per multiple reports. Look for a new general manager to be brought in as well.

Atlanta Falcons: Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Dean Pees has announced his retirement at age 73. He coordinated college defenses at Findlay (D-II - OH), Miami of Ohio, Toledo, and Michigan State and in the NFL with the Patrios, Ravens, Titans, and Falcons. He was the head coach at Kent State from 1998-2003 and went 17-51.

Findlay (D-II - OH): Kyle Ohradzansky, who spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Shippensburg (D-II - OH), is returning to Findlay as their new offensive coordinator. He previously coached the team's receivers and was a graduate assistant for the program before leaving for Shippensburg.

Cleveland Browns: The organization has requested permission to interview Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo for their defensive coordinator job, and he is considered a top candidate, Ian Rapoport tweets.

Louisiana Monroe: Broderick Fobbs, the former head coach at Grambling (FCS) from 2014-21, is set to join the staff as running backs coach, Adam Rittenberg tweets.

Sewanee (D-III - TN): The University of the South is accepting applications for the position of running backs coach. This position is full time with benefits included. Bachelor’s degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately. Only candidates who apply through the university website will be considered. Apply via this link.



FootballScoop Year End Top 25: Plenty of outlets and organizations rank the top 25 season, but we decided to rank teams with the top 25 seasons.

College of DuPage (JC - IL): College of DuPage is seeking candidates for a QUARTERBACKS coach with the possibility of also taking on the OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR role. This is a part-time position that comes with a generous stipend and flexible schedule. Candidates that are local to the Chicagoland area are encouraged to apply. Minimum requirements are a Bachelor’s degree and related collegiate playing and/or coaching experience. The ideal candidate has QB playing and coaching experience, has spent time at the NCAA or NAIA levels in some football capacity, and is developmentally ready to assume play calling duties. Other responsibilities may include roles in team academics, incoming and outgoing recruiting, football operations, etc. The College of DuPage is the second largest public education institution in the state of Illinois and is located in the western Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn. DuPage is an NJCAA member institution and coming off back-to-back national championship seasons. We are a process-driven staff who believe first in finding and developing young men and putting them into a position to find a brighter future. Interested candidates attending AFCA should contact Head Coach Matthew Rahn at mrahn@cod.edu for a potential interview on-site. All other candidates can submit a letter of interest and resume to Associate Head Coach Trevor Cipriano at ciprianot310@cod.edu.

Edmonton Elks (CFL): Per source, the Elks are planning on hiring former South Carolina State director of coaches video operations Ross Talbert to be the director of coaches video operations.

Denver Broncos: The organization has requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Ian Rapoport tweets this morning.

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick tells reporters that he will be back for another season in 2023.

Houston Texans: The team has parted ways with Lovie Smith after one season.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns have relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties after three seasons with the team.

Kevin McCabe Memorial Scholarship: The College of Idaho has created a Kevin McCabe Memorial Football Scholarship if you wanted an opportunity to Honor Kevin’s Memory please consider sending a donation to the link provided.

East Carolina: Per source, Fairmont State (D-II - WV) receivers coach Brandon Tate has accepted a recruiting coordinator position at East Carolina.

San Diego: University of San Diego is seeking a full-time assistant coach on the offensive side of the ball. Preferred candidates will have prior experience coach at the D1 level and recruiting at a high academic institution. We are looking for the best fit for our staff and scheme so all positions will be considered. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, practice and game planning, recruiting a specific geographical area, and all other duties assigned by the head coach. San Diego is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities. We will be reviewing applications and talking with potential candidates at the AFCA convention. Interested candidates should e-mail resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Cory White at corywhite@sandiego.edu. No phone calls.

Coastal Carolina: Coastal has announced Tim Beck's first full staff. See our Coastal Staff Tracker.

UNLV: UNLV is set to hire an offensive coordinator who has never coached the Rebels before... but isn't exactly new to the Rebel football program.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texas State | UAB | USF | Wisconsin

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.