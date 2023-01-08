The Scoop - Sunday January 8, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

The FootballScoop staff is in Charlotte all week. We look forward to catching up with many of you. If you want to connect while in Charlotte, a good place to reach out is through twitter: @FootballScoop, @CoachSamz, @Zach_Barnett and @JohnDBrice1.

FootballScoop Party: Join us and our good friends at AstroTurf tomorrow at 5:30 as we celebrate the great people in this profession. Lobby bar at the Westin Hotel. Beverages on us.

Washington State: Sources tell FootballScoop that Western Kentucky director of player personnel John Kuceyeski has opted to accept an analyst position at Washington State working with the quarterbacks over an on-field position at WKU. Coach Kuz assisted with offensive game-planning at WKU in addition to his personnel role and previously served as offensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois.

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan has an immediate opening for a Director of On-Campus Recruiting & Operations. Please send all questions to Associate AD for Football, Jeff Collett at jcollet2@emich.edu.

Recruiting Calendar: The AFCA convention is underway in Charlotte, but the most important conversation of the week may have been Sonny Dykes' and Kirby Smart's press conference in Los Angeles.

Coastal Carolina: Coastal has announced Tim Beck's first full staff. See our Coastal Staff Tracker.

Houston Texans: Fox's Jay Glazer reported today that "either one or both" of GM Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith will be fired after the season, which ends today.

UNLV: UNLV is set to hire an offensive coordinator who has never coached the Rebels before... but isn't exactly new to the Rebel football program.

Georgia Tech: Brent Key has hired well-known Georgia high school coach Tim McFarlan as director of high school relations, according to Kelly Quinlan of Jackets Online.

Tuskegee (D-II - AL): Offensive coordinator Aaron Jones has been named head coach.

Washington State: Sources tell FootballScoop former Auburn DC Jeff Schmedding has accepted the same role at Washington State. Pete Thamel has reported the same.

Western Kentucky: Drew Hollingshead will be the next offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky.

FCS Championship: NDSU vs SDSU. Should be a rocker. 2pm et today. Let's go!

Jim Harbaugh: NFL Network staff share that Jim Harbaugh is scheduled to "interview virtually" this week for the Denver Broncos head coaching position. The report adds that Dan Quinn and Ejiro Evero are both also expected to be interviewed. The report adds that Michigan has had ample opportunity to extend Harbaugh but has not yet.

Graceland University (NAIA - IA): Graceland in Lamoni, IA has immediate openings for two restricted earning coaches on either side of the ball. These positions do not include housing or meals. Responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all phases of the football program. Other responsibilities include but not limited to academic support, practice preparation, data entry and recruiting. Looking for someone with great character and excited to get started in coaching college football. Review of applications will begin immediately with possibility of interviews at AFCA Convention; positions will begin as soon as possible. Please email letter of interest, resume, and professional references to Football@Graceland.edu.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso is currently hiring an offensive line coach. This position coach would work closely with the offensive coordinator and staff, with primary responsibilities being on-field coaching, development and national recruitment of academically qualified student athletes. As a full time, benefits-eligible role, the successful candidate will have demonstrated success as a coach, recruiter, and strong interpersonal skills. Please send resume, cover letter, and references to landon.fox@valpo.edu. Interviews will be conducted at the AFCA convention.

Denver Broncos: Adam Schefter tweets that the Broncos requested, and received permission, from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job. Payton is still under contract in New Orleans. The NFL ruled that any in-person interview with him cannot be conducted until at least January 17.

UTSA: An update on the staff changes coming at UTSA.

LA Rams: Sean McVay's "immediate future as the Rams head coach is in limbo" Adam Schefter shares. McVay is expected to take some time away after today's game against Seattle to decide if he will return in 2023, a year removed from being pursued hard for TV analyst gigs.

Central Washington (D-II): Central Washington is looking to fill a full-time assistant coaching position. The position will be responsible for the following: defensive line coach, equipment, film breakdown (Hudl), game day preparation, recruiting, student-athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. This position will include a $28,000 salary and full benefits, plus camp money. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, and previous DL or defensive coaching experience. All interested applicants should email nate.johnson@cwu.edu and chris.fisk@cwu.edu. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please include a cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls, please.

San Diego: University of San Diego is seeking a full-time assistant coach on the offensive side of the ball. Preferred candidates will have prior experience coach at the D1 level and recruiting at a high academic institution. We are looking for the best fit for our staff and scheme so all positions will be considered. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, practice and game planning, recruiting a specific geographical area, and all other duties assigned by the head coach. San Diego is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities. We will be reviewing applications and talking with potential candidates at the AFCA convention. Interested candidates should e-mail resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Cory White at corywhite@sandiego.edu. No phone calls.

Keiser (NAIA - FL): Keiser University Seahawks are seeking to fill two stipend level positions for the upcoming 2023 season: Defensive Line Coach and an analyst or Graduate Assistant position working with the Defensive Backs. All interested parties should email their resumes to Mickey O’Rourke at morourke@keiseruniversity.edu.

Carroll (NAIA - MT): Carroll College is looking for an opponent to play on August 26th or September 9th 2023. Willing to do a home and home, but 2023 must be in Helena. If interested, please contact head coach Troy Purcell at tpurcell@carroll.edu.

Georgia Southern: Sources tell FootballScoop that BJ Johnson, who spent the past two seasons working with the wide receivers at Gardner Webb (FCS), is set to become the new wide receivers coach for Clay Helton. Johnson is a Georgia Southern alumnus.

Carroll University (D-III - WI): Carroll University is looking to hire a DEFENSIVE GA. Pay is $14,172 and we cover ALL tuition costs and graduate housing is available. Candidates will be responsible for a recruiting territory, coaching their own position group, film breakdown, game planning and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Applicants must be able to gain acceptance into a Carroll University graduate program (MBA or Exercise Science). Flexible start date. All interested candidates should send resume and references to Head Coach Mike Budziszewski: mbudzisz@carrollu.edu. *Please include Defensive GA in the subject line*

North Park (D-III - IL): North Park University, located in Chicago, Illinois, is accepting applications for a Defensive Graduate Assistant Football Coach. The opportunity includes coaching your own position group, recruiting your own area, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Graphic, video, and digital media experience is preferred. Compensation includes $6,000, a master's degree, housing, and a partial meal plan. Qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, gain acceptance into one of North Park's graduate programs, and have a personal commitment to North Park’s mission of Christian higher education. Strong interpersonal skills, a tireless work ethic, and a desire to learn are essential to the position. If interested, please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Coach Kyle Rooker at kprooker@northpark.edu.

Rutgers: Rutgers made it official yesterday. Kirk Ciarrocca has been named offensive coordinator in a new three year deal.

Carroll University (D-III - WI): Carroll University is looking to hire an OFFENSIVE GA. Pay is $14,172 and we cover ALL tuition costs and graduate housing is available. Candidates will be responsible for a recruiting territory, coaching their own position group, film breakdown, game planning and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Applicants must be able to gain acceptance into a Carroll University graduate program (MBA or Exercise Science). Flexible start date. All interested candidates should send resume and references to Head Coach Mike Budziszewski: mbudzisz@carrollu.edu. *Please include Offensive GA in the subject line*

Graceland (NAIA - IA): Graceland University in Lamoni, IA invites applicants for a full time position (12-month) as Assistant Football Coach. The successful candidate will serve as position coach with possible Co-Offensive Coordinator Title. Other program specific duties will be assigned by the Head Coach. Preference will be given to those who have previous experience with the Hudl video system. Previous collegiate coaching and recruiting experience preferred. The position requires a Bachelor’s Degree with Master's preferred. Review of applications will begin immediately with possibility of interviews at AFCA Convention; position will begin as soon as possible. Please email letter of interest, resume, and professional references to Football@Graceland.edu.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texas State | UAB | USF | Wisconsin

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.