The Scoop - Saturday January 7, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

The FootballScoop staff is headed to Charlotte. We look forward to catching up with many of you. If you want to connect while in Charlotte, a good place to reach out is through twitter: @FootballScoop, @CoachSamz, @Zach_Barnett and @JohnDBrice1.

Sean McVay: Schefter reports this evening that Sean McVay plans to take some time following the season to ponder the question of whether he wants to remain the head coach of the Rams.

Denver: Adam Schefter shares today that the Broncos have received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton. The NFL won't allow the interview to take place prior to the 17th though.

South Alabama: Sources tell FootballScoop Jon Clark is set to join the staff in a chief of staff type role. Clark served in similar capacity for Dan Mullen both at Mississippi State and at Florida.

Memphis: University of Buffalo special teams coordinator Chris White has joined the Memphis staff in the same capacity

Tulane: Willie Fritz is promoting Slade Nagle to offensive coordinator. Nagle called the offense during this past historic season for the Green Wave and is considered by many to be one of the great success stories in coaching. He does it the right way and for the right reasons.

Purdue: Sources tell FootballScoop Purdue is targeting Matt Mattox for their offensive line position.

Charlotte: Michigan offensive analyst John Morookian is headed to Charlotte as tackles & tight ends coach.

Sul Ross St: Sul Ross State is seeking to hire offensive and defensive graduate assistants. Duties will include overseeing your position group, recruiting a section of Texas and assisting in various off field duties. This position will cover housing, meals and 1k a month for tuition cost. Must have coaching/playing experience. Email resumes to barry.derickson@sulross.edu to apply.

Idaho (FCS): Idaho is looking to hire a Quality Control assistant working with Recruiting Operations. Candidates will be responsible for assisting with prospect databases and data management, designing recruiting graphics, on-campus recruiting relations, along with other duties assigned by Recruiting Coordinator and Head Coach. Experience with Photoshop, JumpForward, and DVSport will have priority consideration. A successful Recruiting QC candidate could be considered for future Graduate Assistant Positions on staff. Compensation: $8,000 stipend position, with no housing, meals, or benefits provided. Interested candidates send Cover Letter & Resume to vandalfootball@uidaho.edu . No phone calls, please. Idaho is looking to hire a Quality Control assistant working with Recruiting Operations. Candidates will be responsible for assisting with prospect databases and data management, designing recruiting graphics, on-campus recruiting relations, along with other duties assigned by Recruiting Coordinator and Head Coach. Experience with Photoshop, JumpForward, and DVSport will have priority consideration. A successful Recruiting QC candidate could be considered for future Graduate Assistant Positions on staff. Compensation: $8,000 stipend position, with no housing, meals, or benefits provided. Interested candidates send Cover Letter & Resume to vandalfootball@uidaho.edu . No phone calls, please.

North Carolina A&T (FCS): In advance of their move to the CAA, North Carolina A&T hired a successful CAA coordinator as their head coach.

South Carolina: Shane Beamer is set for a HUGE raise, and the university is also upping its investment in his staff.

Tulsa: Tulsa has announced Matt Guerrieri as defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Michael Hunter, Jr., as cornerbacks coach, and Koy McFarland as linebackers coach.

Ball State: Eastern Illinois (FCS) defensive line coach Adam Morris has accepted the defensive line job in Muncie, sources tell FootballScoop. The move marks a return to campus for Morris, who is a former Ball State team captain.

South Carolina: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Lonnie Teasley is stepping into the full-time duties as the program’s offensive line coach after previously serving as interim offensive line coach most of the season. He was elevated to that role after serving as an offensive analyst. Greg Adkins, who had previously served as the program's offensive line coach before taking a leave of absence due to health issues, is expected to remain with the program in an off-field role. Gamecock Central reports that Teasley signed a two-year deal through 2024 that includes a salary of $410k annually.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Austin Peay is filling its defensive coordinator role from within.

Scoop 'Em Up: Something to think about - the entire defensive staff at UAB is still on the market. The 2022 defensive staff consisted of David Reeves (DC), Kyle Tatum (DL), Blake Shrader (DBs), Daric Riley (CBs), and Earnest Hill (Nickels / Stars). The Blazers defense has been top notch for years. We should also mention Davern Williams, Anthony Taylor and Tommy Scott as defensive support personnel that were also major contributors to UAB’s defensive success.

Navy: The Midshipmen are adding a staffer from Alabama, sources tell FootballScoop.

FCS National Championship: The South Dakota State-North Dakota State title game is about as big as an FCS game can be, but why is it on Sunday?

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texas State | UAB | USF | Wisconsin

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.