The Scoop - Monday January 10, 2022

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): Deonte Gibson has been hired as defensive line coach.

Denver Broncos: Vic Fangio will not return after two straight last place finishes.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): The Blue Hose has its new offensive and defensive coordinators, sources tell FootballScoop.

Duke: Duke has formally announced Kevin Johns as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Miami Dolphins: Brian Flores will not return for a fourth season as head coach.

West Virginia: Former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has been announced as the new offensive coordinator on Neal Brown's staff.

South Alabama: Former Idaho head coach Paul Petrino is joining the staff as an analyst, we can confirm Adam Rittenberg has shared the same

Indiana: Minnesota defensive line coach Chad Wilt will be the Hoosiers new defensive coordinator, per multiple reports

LSU: With only a wide receivers coach still to hire, sources tell FootballScoop Brian Kelly is targeting Georgia's Cortez Hankton.

Minnesota Vikings: GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer will not return, according to multiple reports.

Chicago Bears: The Bears have fired head coach Matt Nagy, per multiple reports.

Ohio State: As we previously shared when Greg Studrawa was let go, Pete Thamel reports the Buckeyes have hired UCLA offensive line coach Justin Frye.

Old Dominion: Former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude will be the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion, source tells FootballScoop.

Colorado: Clay Patterson has joined the staff as tight ends coach.