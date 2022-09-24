The Scoop - Saturday September 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Boise State: Offensive coordinator Tim Plough has been let go, and Andy Avalos is turning to a former Boise State and NFL head coach to call his offense the rest of the season.

Nebraska: Mickey Joseph is being paid a $33,350 monthly stipend in addition to his current base pay as receivers coach while serving as interim head coach, according to his new contract, released yesterday.

Mike McDaniel: The current Dolphins head coach is known to utilize Allen Iverson basketball tape to teach the finer points of being an effective receiver.

