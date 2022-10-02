The Scoop - Sunday October 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wisconsin: FootballScoop can confirm that Wisconsin is parting ways with Paul Chryst.

Colorado: Head coach Karl Dorrell and a coordinator have reportedly been dismissed.

San Diego State: Brady Hoke and the Aztecs have made an offensive coordinator change.

Hurricane Ian: Here's our landing page for all hurricane-impacted games, including one that was pushed from Sunday to Wednesday.

South Carolina: Offensive line coach Greg Adkins has temporarily stepped away from the program as he deals with a minor health issue.

Bronco Mendenhall: The former BYU and Virginia head coach outlines what he's looking for in his next head coaching job.

