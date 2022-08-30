The Scoop - Tuesday August 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells' family is asking for prayers as Walt remains hospitalized following a significant cardiac event.

Bold Predictions: Prepare yourselves now, because every one of these is absolutely happening.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker, heading into his third season with the Spartans, hits on perhaps the most overlooked aspect of coaching continuity - game day communication expectations.

Louisiana Monroe: The University of Louisiana-Monroe is looking to hire an intern working with the video department. This position would be strictly coaches video with no creative requirements. We are looking for candidates that can help run a practice outside and teach new student filmers how to operate a camera and film practice. Also, basic importing and cutting up/trimming plays within Catapult Thunder. Other requirements would be helping resolve any other IT requirements we have within our football department. Interested candidates can send a resume along with three references to block@ulm.edu.

Florida: Florida's Billy Napier explains his wife's rapid-fire questions, why he 'mocks up' pre-game routines.

Lyon College (D-III - AR): Lyon College is looking for games to fill our '23/'24 schedule weeks 6-11. Please contact football@lyon.edu.

Florida A&M: Nearly 90 Rattlers' players penned a letter critical of school leadership after 26 players were ruled ineligible for unspecified periods of time.

Sam Pittman: "Some guys bring iced tea, and some guys bring liquor."

Kevin Steele: Entering week 1, Kevin Steele has already scrapped things defensively that his Miami players didn't master in camp, and he also believes that defensive depth charts no longer mean what they used to.

Mack Brown: The veteran UNC coach makes a case for why first downs should be more of an emphasis for you, based on analytics from the 2021 season.

Michigan: Asked to explain his plan to start one quarterback in Game 1 and a different QB in Game 2, Jim Harbaugh went full Harbaugh -- "King Solomon was known to be a pretty wise person."

Howard (FCS): Howard University Athletics has a job opening for an Assistant Director of Equipment: Responsibilities include managing the day-to-day operations of the equipment room, ordering equipment for Olympics Sports and Football, laundry, fitting helmets and shoulder pads, practice set up, and other duties as assigned by the Director of Equipment. A minimum of 2 years of colligate and/or professional equipment management experience is required. Qualified applicants please email your resume and three professional references to VanDyke Jones vandyke.jones@Howard.edu

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells hospitalized after "cardiac episode."

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.