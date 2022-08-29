The Scoop - Monday August 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Please join us in praying for the family of Ernie Zampese, who passed away this morning at age 86. Zampese is well regarded as one of the most influential offensive minds in NFL history.

Kevin Steele: Entering week 1, Kevin Steele has already scrapped things defensively that his Miami players didn't master in camp, and he also believes that defensive depth charts no longer mean what they used to.

Mack Brown: The veteran UNC coach makes a case for why first downs should be more of an emphasis for you, based on analytics from the 2021 season.

Michigan: Asked to explain his plan to start one quarterback in Game 1 and a different QB in Game 2, Jim Harbaugh went full Harbaugh -- "King Solomon was known to be a pretty wise person."

ULM: ULM chief strategy officer Seth Hall has been named interim AD, effective Sept. 1.

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells hospitalized after "cardiac episode."

Ole Miss: Per source, Addi Goodson is now the assistant director of on-campus recruiting at Ole Miss. She previously served as the on-campus recruiting coordinator at Wake Forest.

Nebraska: Scott Frost says resigning is not an option. On the state of things in the land of corn.

Auburn: AD Allen Greene is out. More here. Former Notre Dame, Duke AD Kevin White and current Tennessee AD Danny White went out of their way to bash Auburn over this.

