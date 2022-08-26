The Scoop - Friday August 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Auburn: AD Allen Greene is reportedly on his way out. More here.

Texas Tech: Athletic director Kirby Hocutt has signed a new contract that takes him through August of 2030. New deal covers eight years and totals nearly 14.6 million in base salary, averaging $1.82 million per year, David Berkowitz shares.

Illinois: Vincent Jeffries, who spent last season at NC State as an offensive assistant, has joined the staff as an offensive graduate assistant where he will work with the receivers.

East Mississippi (CC): Offensive coordinator David Boykin has resigned, per source.

Slippery Rock (D-II - PA): Slippery Rock is searching to fill week 1 open dates in 2024 and 2025. Looking for a two-year contract, home and away. Interested programs can contact Shawn.Lutz@sru.edu.

FootballScoop Podcast: We're back baby! Pod #1 for the 2022 season was released yesterday. Enjoy wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy says he has no plans to retire in the foreseeable future. "I'm in heaven."

JuCo Heisman: What's that you say? JuCo ball is getting their own version of the Heisman.

On the Line: The 2022 season begins this weekend, and we get you ready with 2022's first edition of On the Line.

Furman (FCS - SC): Furman heads into 2022 with some dazzling new all black uniforms.

