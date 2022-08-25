The Scoop - Thursday August 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

On the Line: The 2022 season begins this weekend, and we get you ready with 2022's first edition of On the Line.

Furman (FCS - SC): Furman heads into 2022 with some dazzling new all black uniforms.

Virginia: If UVA makes the national title game in Tony Elliott's first season, it'll be a stunner to everyone but their head coach.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime explains why Jackson State's class rules include 'no slides, no wifebeaters'

College Spygate: Allegations have been made. Things aren't well in the South. College football may just have their version of Spygate.

