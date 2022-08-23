The Scoop - Tuesday August 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Former Odessa Permian head coach Gary Gaines died Monday at 73 years old. Coach Gaines' impact on others was felt throughout the profession, the region and truly throughout much of high school football. Rest in peace, Coach. Our prayers are with you and your family. God bless.

O. Kay Dalton, who is a member of three Hall of Fames stemming from his 45-year coaching career, has passed. Dalton is in the Hall of. Fames at Northern Colorado, Colorado State, and Western Colorado, and previously served as the head coach at Northern Colorado from 2000-05 and helped them to national titles in 1996 and 1997 as offensive coordinator.

Tom Herman: The former Texas and Houston has a new gig in TV.

Alabama: Alabama extended Nick Saban for a sixth time, making him once again the sport's highest-paid coach.

Miami: Renderings are out for a proposed stadium that would put the Hurricanes much closer to campus than they currently play.

American International College (D-II - MA): American International College has an immediate opening for an offensive assistant. This is a part-time coaching position with potential additional employment opportunities within the college. Primary responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all phases of the football program. Other responsibilities include coaching a position, film breakdown, recruiting your own territory. College playing experience and/or previous coaching experience are preferred. Interested applicants, please email Kristofer.Kulzer@aic.edu with a cover letter, resume, and list of references.

Alabama: Nick Saban has officially crossed the $100 million salary mark... at Alabama alone.

Wofford (FCS - SC): Wofford Football is accepting applications for a football equipment internship position. Responsibilities include managing the day-to-day operations of the football equipment room, ordering equipment, laundry, fitting helmets and shoulder pads, field set up, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. A minimum of 2 years of colligate and/or professional equipment management experience is required. Qualified applicants please email your resume and three professional references to Kaleb Daws at dawska@wofford.edu with the subject title "Football Equipment Position."

High school NIL: A company has signed players at a high school powerhouse to a team-wide NIL deal.

Trick Play: A Georgia HS game ended in four overtimes after a team pulled off a wild no-look trick play to score.

Nebraska: Scott Frost had to walk back his '15-20' vomits per practice comment.

Amazon: Aqib Talib has stepped away from Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast team in light of recent events, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Talib's brother is the suspect in a fatal shooting of a Dallas youth football coach.

The Apprentice School (D-III - VA): The Apprentice School, an independent program located in Virginia, is looking for home or away game after a late cancellation on October 8 or October 15. We will look at multi or one-year deals and teams at every level (Prep/JUCO/NCAA/NAIA/USCAA) If you are interested, please contact assistant head coach Elton Brown at elton.brown@as.edu ASAP.

South Carolina State (FCS): SC State University Athletics is looking for applicants for the full-time position of Video Coordinator. Video Coordinator oversees the entire audio-visual department of the Athletics Department. Applicant must be DVSport proficient. ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES: Perform other responsibilities as assigned by the Head Football Coach. WORK SCHEDULE: The Video Coordinator is a full-time exempt, benefits level position, not limited to 37.5 hours per week. The schedule will be flexible to the department’s needs, with regular office hours of 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Evenings, weekends, and holidays are required as the schedule dictates. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, extensive knowledge of college football computer editing systems, including upkeep and maintenance, extensive knowledge of filming games and practices, and all game day film exchange procedures. Salary commensurate with experience. Interested applicants should send resume to Opough@scsu.edu.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

