The Scoop - Monday August 22, 2022

Alabama: Nick Saban has officially crossed the $100 million salary mark... at Alabama alone.

Amazon: Aqib Talib has stepped away from Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast team in light of recent events, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Talib's brother is the suspect in a fatal shooting of a Dallas youth football coach.

High school NIL: A company has signed players at a high school powerhouse to a team-wide NIL deal.

Nebraska: Scott Frost had to walk back his '15-20' vomits per practice comment.

UTEP: James Bain, who previously served as offensive / special teams graduate assistant, is working as a defensive quality control coach for the 2022 season and offensive graduate assistant Tramaine Thomas has been moved to offensive quality control, per source.

Trick Play: A Georgia HS game ended in four overtimes after a team pulled off a wild no-look trick play to score.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (FCS): Jakori Ford, an offensive graduate assistant who worked with the quarterbacks at Cal last season, is now at UAPB as tight ends coach, per source.

New Haven (D-II - CT): The University of New Haven is looking for games for the following weeks of the 2023 season. Week 1 (Sept 6), Week 6 (Oct 7), and Week 8 (Oct 21). Please contact Head Coach Chris Pincince if you have an interest in discussing a home or away contest. cpincince@newhaven.edu.

Nebraska: They're going through a lot of trash cans at Huskers practices, because the O-linemen are puking all the time.

Most important assistant coaching hires: Our Zach Barnett proclaims Ohio State's hire of Jim Knowles to be the single most important hire this past off-season. Knowles' mission is simple, "Win every single game."

Bear Bryant: In a 1982 letter that might as well have come from 1882, Bear Bryant informs a player when to report to training camp while giving us a glimpse into his coaching soul.

James Madison: University of Florida director of research & evaluation James Burkett has joined the JMU staff as director of player personnel. More on the hire here.

