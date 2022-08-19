The Scoop - Friday August 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bear Bryant: In a 1982 letter that might as well have come from 1882, Bear Bryant informs a player when to report to training camp while giving us a glimpse into his coaching soul.

James Madison: University of Florida director of research & evaluation James Burkett has joined the JMU staff as director of player personnel. More on the hire here.

Nebraska: They're going through a lot of trash cans at Huskers practices, because the O-linemen are puking all the time.

Most important assistant coaching hires: Our Zach Barnett proclaims Ohio State's hire of Jim Knowles to be the single most important hire this past off-season. Knowles' mission is simple, "Win every single game."

Senior Bowl: Matt Kelly has been hired as director of football operations for the Senior Bowl. Kelly spent the past few years in various scouting roles for the Bowl. Additionally, the Bowl has hired Johnny Williams as creative content coordinator.

Rules Changes: Here are the need-to-know rules changes heading into the fall.

Cale Gundy: A high school coach explains why he brought in Cale Gundy to deliver a message on accountability.

UConn: Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos is taking a leave of absence. More on that here.

Notre Dame: "In the Lab" with Fighting Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough and his unique drills.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops explains the difference between creating a culture and creating a climate while seemingly taking a shot at Shane Beamer in mentioning "dancing around and wearing stupid sunglasses."

On-Campus Recruiting Directors: Our John Brice offers a first-hand dispatch on what life is like for on-campus recruiting directors at the Power 5 level.

