The Scoop - Thursday August 18, 2022

Mail@FootballScoop.com

Sideline Power January

Big Ten: At long last, the Big Ten's TV deals have been finalized. Beginning next year, B1G football will air on network TV from noon to night.

UConn: Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos is taking a leave of absence. More on that here.

Notre Dame: "In the Lab" with Fighting Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough and his unique drills.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops explains the difference between creating a culture and creating a climate while seemingly taking a shot at Shane Beamer in mentioning "dancing around and wearing stupid sunglasses."

15 Most Important: The 2021-22 offseason presented Dabo a natural opportunity to refresh his scheme and his culture, a la Chad Morris and Brent Venables. Instead, Dabo doubled down, promoting Brandon Streeter and first-time-on-the-field-coach Wes Goodwin to coordinator roles. It may be his biggest bet yet.

On-Campus Recruiting Directors: Our John Brice offers a first-hand dispatch on what life is like for on-campus recruiting directors at the Power 5 level.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

