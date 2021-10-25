Division I coordinator fired following speeding ticket

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, Stetson offensive coordinator Darrell Eyman was pulled over and cited by Florida Highway Patrol for driving 88 miles per hour on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, Fla.

Two weeks later, that speeding ticket turned into a pink slip.

In a letter signed by deputy AD Alicia Queally and cc'd by human resources director Betty Whiteman and AD Jeff Altier, Eyman was told, "This involuntary separation for cause is due to your inability to perform your job assignment due to the fact that you have not maintained an insurable driving record, a violation of University Policy 4.4.14."

Eyman was not arrested or cited for any violation beyond driving at a speed above the posted limit.

"I thank Coach Young and Stetson for the chance to go in there and run the offense and the offensive coordinator," Eyman told FootballScoop. "We were trying to change the culture and bring in a new system and we were starting to get it rolling a little bit. It's unfortunate it ended the way that it did."

Eyman received a speeding ticket around Christmas of last year which, according to sources, triggered a section within Stetson's insurance policy that audited him every two months.

"They were following their policies and strict as they may be, it's their policy," he said

Eyman joined the staff in July, part of a quickly-assembled staff following Bryan Young's appointment as head coach on June 6. He was an offensive analyst at Ole Miss in 2020. A standout player at Northern Iowa, Eyman has coached along both coasts, and in high school, Division II, FCS and FBS.

The Hatters are 3-4 thus far this season, earning victories over NAIA schools Warner and Ave Maria and a forfeit win over Drake, who had to cancel a game scheduled for this past weekend due to COVID-19 issues. It's a far cry from the program's 7-4 mark in 2019, but in line with the club's 0-4 record in the pandemic-shortened spring season of 2021.

Sources tell FootballScoop running backs coach Harry Richards is expected to call the offense the rest of the season.

Stetson athletics has not returned a message seeking comment.