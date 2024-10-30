FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker (2024-25)

Keep track of all FBS defensive coordinator changes here.

The tradition of tracking coordinator changes across the college football landscape returns here at FootballScoop via the FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker Page (2024-25).

Heading into week 10 of the season, both UCF and West Virginia decided to make changes at defensive play caller, which marked the first changes of the year.

While the offensive side of the ball has had a handful more changes the past two seasons than the defensive side of the ball, there were 48 changes (2023-24) and 46 changes (2022-23) each of the last two years on defense, respectively.

Comparatively, on the offensive side of the ball last year there were 54 programs who changed offensive play callers (2023-24) and that followed an off season where about half of the offensive coordinator jobs changed hands (2022-23).

49 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CHANGES

* Jacksonville State hired Vinnie Sunseri, who ultimately left for a post on staff at Florida