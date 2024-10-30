Skip to main content

FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker (2024-25)

Keep track of all FBS defensive coordinator changes here.

The tradition of tracking coordinator changes across the college football landscape returns here at FootballScoop via the FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker Page (2024-25).

Heading into week 10 of the season, both UCF and West Virginia decided to make changes at defensive play caller, which marked the first changes of the year.

While the offensive side of the ball has had a handful more changes the past two seasons than the defensive side of the ball, there were 48 changes (2023-24) and 46 changes (2022-23) each of the last two years on defense, respectively.

Comparatively, on the offensive side of the ball last year there were 54 programs who changed offensive play callers (2023-24) and that followed an off season where about half of the offensive coordinator jobs changed hands (2022-23).

49 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CHANGES

PROGRAM2024 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR2025 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

APPALACHIAN STATE

Scot Sloan

DJ Smith

ARIZONA

Duake Akina

Danny Gonzales

BALL STATE

Jeff Knowles

Jeff Knowles

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Robb Akey

Sean Cronin

CHARLOTTE

Ryan Osborn

Nate Faanes

CLEMSON

Wes Goodwin

Tom Allen

EAST CAROLINA

Blake Harrell

Josh Aldridge

FAU

Roc Bellantoni

Brett Dewhurst

FIU

Jovan Dewitt

Jovan Dewitt

FLORIDA

Austin Armstrong

Ron Roberts / Vinnie Sunseri

FLORIDA STATE

Adam Fuller

Tony White

FRESNO STATE

Kevin Coyle

Nick Bendetto

HOUSTON

Shiel Wood

Austin Armstrong

JACKSONVILLE STATE

Luke Olson

TBA*

KANSAS

Brian Borland

DK McDonald

KENNESAW STATE

Greg Harris

Marc Mattioli

MARSHALL

Jason Semore

Shannon Morrison

MIAMI

Lance Guidry

Corey Hetherman

MINNESOTA

Corey Hetherman

Danny Collins

NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Nick Bendetto

Rob Harley

NC STATE

Tony Gibson

DJ Eliot

NEBRASKA

Tony White

John Butler

NEW MEXICO

Nick Howell

Spence Nowinsky

NORTH CAROLINA

Geoff Collins

Steve Belichick

NORTH TEXAS

Matt Caponi

Skyler Cassity

NOTRE DAME

Al Golden

Chris Ash

OHIO STATE

Jim Knowles

TBA

OKLAHOMA

Zac Alley

TBA

OKLAHOMA STATE

Bryan Nardo

Todd Grantham

PENN STATE

Tom Allen

Jim Knowles

PURDUE

Kevin Kane

Mike Scherer

RICE

Brian Smith

Jon Kay

RUTGERS

Joe Harasymiak

TBA

SAM HOUSTON STATE

Skyler Cassity

Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay

SAN DIEGO STATE

Eric Schmidt

Rob Aurich

SOUTHERN MISS

Clay Bignell

Jason Semore

TEMPLE

Everett Withers

Brian Smith

TEXAS TECH

Tim DeRuyter

Shiel Wood

TULSA

Chris Polizzi

Josh Reardon

UAB

Sione Ta'ufo'ou

Steve Russ

UCF

Ted Roof

Alex Grinch

UMASS

Keith Dudzinski

Jared Keyte

UNLV

Mike Scherer

Zach Arnett

UTAH STATE

Nate Dreiling

Nick Howell

VIRGINIA TECH

Chris Marve

Sam Siefkes

WAKE FOREST

Brad Lambert

Scottie Hazelton

WASHINGTON STATE

Jeff Schmedding

Jesse Bobbit

WEST VIRGINIA

Jordan Lesley

Zac Alley

WESTERN MICHIGAN

Scott Power

Chris O'Leary

* Jacksonville State hired Vinnie Sunseri, who ultimately left for a post on staff at Florida

