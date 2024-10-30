FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker (2024-25)
The tradition of tracking coordinator changes across the college football landscape returns here at FootballScoop via the FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker Page (2024-25).
Heading into week 10 of the season, both UCF and West Virginia decided to make changes at defensive play caller, which marked the first changes of the year.
While the offensive side of the ball has had a handful more changes the past two seasons than the defensive side of the ball, there were 48 changes (2023-24) and 46 changes (2022-23) each of the last two years on defense, respectively.
Comparatively, on the offensive side of the ball last year there were 54 programs who changed offensive play callers (2023-24) and that followed an off season where about half of the offensive coordinator jobs changed hands (2022-23).
49 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CHANGES
|PROGRAM
|2024 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
|2025 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
APPALACHIAN STATE
Scot Sloan
DJ Smith
ARIZONA
Duake Akina
Danny Gonzales
BALL STATE
Jeff Knowles
Jeff Knowles
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Robb Akey
Sean Cronin
CHARLOTTE
Ryan Osborn
Nate Faanes
CLEMSON
Tom Allen
EAST CAROLINA
Blake Harrell
FAU
Roc Bellantoni
Brett Dewhurst
FIU
Jovan Dewitt
Jovan Dewitt
FLORIDA
Austin Armstrong
Ron Roberts / Vinnie Sunseri
FLORIDA STATE
FRESNO STATE
Kevin Coyle
Nick Bendetto
HOUSTON
Austin Armstrong
JACKSONVILLE STATE
Luke Olson
TBA*
KANSAS
DK McDonald
KENNESAW STATE
Greg Harris
Marc Mattioli
MARSHALL
Jason Semore
Shannon Morrison
MIAMI
Lance Guidry
Corey Hetherman
MINNESOTA
Corey Hetherman
Danny Collins
NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Nick Bendetto
Rob Harley
NC STATE
DJ Eliot
NEBRASKA
John Butler
NEW MEXICO
Nick Howell
Spence Nowinsky
NORTH CAROLINA
Geoff Collins
Steve Belichick
NORTH TEXAS
NOTRE DAME
OHIO STATE
TBA
OKLAHOMA
Zac Alley
TBA
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bryan Nardo
Todd Grantham
PENN STATE
Tom Allen
PURDUE
Kevin Kane
Mike Scherer
RICE
Brian Smith
Jon Kay
RUTGERS
TBA
SAM HOUSTON STATE
Skyler Cassity
Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay
SAN DIEGO STATE
Rob Aurich
SOUTHERN MISS
Clay Bignell
Jason Semore
TEMPLE
Everett Withers
Brian Smith
TEXAS TECH
TULSA
Chris Polizzi
Josh Reardon
UAB
Sione Ta'ufo'ou
Steve Russ
UCF
Ted Roof
Alex Grinch
UMASS
Keith Dudzinski
Jared Keyte
UNLV
Mike Scherer
UTAH STATE
Nate Dreiling
Nick Howell
VIRGINIA TECH
Chris Marve
WAKE FOREST
Brad Lambert
Scottie Hazelton
WASHINGTON STATE
Jesse Bobbit
WEST VIRGINIA
Jordan Lesley
Zac Alley
WESTERN MICHIGAN
* Jacksonville State hired Vinnie Sunseri, who ultimately left for a post on staff at Florida