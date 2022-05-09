Skip to main content

The highest-paid offensive line coaches in college football: 2022 edition

Top-shelf offensive line coaching is expensive... but, in the long run, the alternative is even more costly.

Of the 25 highest-paid offensive line coaches in college football, only 11 hold a title beyond that of offensive line coach. Among those 11, three are offensive coordinators.

What does this tell us?

Head coaches don't have to distribute titles to offensive line coaches; the importance of the position is self-evident. Next to quarterback, it's the most important position on the field. (Defensive line would get my vote for No. 3, or perhaps No. 2B.) The O-line not only determines how often the offense scores (or doesn't score), in turn, it also controls how many snaps the defense plays. 

Offensive line is also the hardest position to evaluate coming out of high school. Very, very few 17- and 18-year olds leave high school with the type of body ready to push college defensive linemen and linebackers around. The offensive line coach is most often projecting what a recruit will look like plus 20 good pounds or minus 20 bad pounds. 

For those reasons, a head coaches doesn't have to pound the table to give his O-line coach a raise. You think a good O-line is expensive? he can tell his AD or the holders of the purse strings on the university's board of regents, just imagine how expensive the bad ones are.

Without further ado, here are the highest-paid offensive line coaches in college football:

1. Kyle Flood, Texas -- $1.175 million*
2. Chris Kapilovic, Michigan State -- $1 million+
3. Sherrone Moore, Michigan -- $900,000+
3. Eric Wolford, Alabama -- $900,000
5. Brad Davis, LSU -- $830,000
6. Justin Frye, Ohio State -- $800,000+
6. Adrian Klemm, Oregon -- $800,000+
8. Bill Bedenbaugh, Oklahoma -- $770,000
9. Glen Elarbee, Tennessee -- $750,000
10. Joe Rudolph, Virginia Tech -- $725,000+
11. Will Friend, Auburn -- $700,000
11. Cody Kennedy, Arkansas -- $700,000
13. Brennan Carroll, Arizona -- $660,000*
14. Brent Key, Georgia Tech -- $650,000+
14. Stacy Searels, Georgia -- $650,000
16. Alex Atkins, Florida State -- $625,000*
16. Bob Bostad, Wisconsin -- $625,000
16. Zach Yenser, Kentucky -- $625,000
19. Jim Harding, Utah -- $600,000+
20. Greg Adkins, South Carolina -- $550,000
20. Charlie Dickey, Oklahoma State -- $550,000
20. Marcus Johnson, Missouri -- $550,000*
20. Brandon Jones, Houston -- $500,000+
24. Mason Miller, Mississippi State -- $495,000+
25 Bart Miller, Illinois -- $475,000

* - Offensive coordinator
+ - Co-coordinator/run game coordinator/assistant head coach

PREVIOUS INSTALLMENTS: Quarterbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Defensive Line | Linebackers | Defensive Backs

Missing: Steve Addazio (Texas A&M), Rob Sale (Florida), Jack Bicknell, Jr. (North Carolina), 

Tags
terms:
#highestpaid2022

You May Like

Jim Knowles Ohio State

Are you adapting your defense to fit personnel or as an answer to what offenses are doing?

Entering his first year calling the Buckeyes defense, Jim Knowles explains why he believes in starting to build your defense around what offenses are doing as opposed to personnel.

By Doug Samuels1 hour ago
Fred Reed EMU

Eastern Michigan's Fred Reed has passed

Reed spent the past seven seasons on Chris Creighton's staff in Ypsilanti.

By Doug Samuels20 hours ago
ncaa stock 3

Report: NCAA to pursue boosters, schools who bend NIL rules

Boosters and schools found to have offered "inducements" to recruits and transfers could find themselves targets of NCAA investigations... assuming the NCAA doesn't get smacked down in the courts again.

By Zach BarnettMay 6, 2022
jackson

Sources: Jarrail Jackson being tabbed new head coach at Texas College

Jackson is a former Oklahoma standout who has coached various stops

By John BriceMay 6, 2022
Earnest Wilson DC

Sources: Defiance College to begin search for third head coach in past 9 months

Earnest Wilson earned the head coaching job after a year as the interim head coach, but sources tell FootballScoop that he's decided to take a new opportunity.

By Doug SamuelsMay 5, 2022
Willie Taggart court

Claims against Willie Taggart, Irele Oderinde dismissed as former Duck settles with Oregon

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner settled the lawsuit against his former school, more than five years after a winter workout put him in the hospital.

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2022
Gene Chizik

When you're bad at something, it usually can be traced back to one area, Gene Chizik shares

Gene Chizik came out of retirement to get the UNC defense back on track, and as he explains, as humans, when we're bad at anything there's typically one place to start.

By Doug SamuelsMay 5, 2022
Georgia

NFL draft data shows Georgia has joined Texas, California and Florida among 'Big 4' recruiting states

Shifting demographics and investment in high school football has made the Peach State a recruiting superpower.

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2022