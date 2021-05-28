The Scoop - Friday May 28, 2021

Bluefield State (D-II - WV): Bluefield State has announced defensive coordinator David Blake has added the title assistant head coach and wide receivers Coach Aaron Anguiano is now the offensive pass game coordinator.

UNLV: The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) football program is currently seeking to hire an offensive graduate assistant to work with the offensive line. Prefer candidates with college player or coaching experience, a history using XOS Digital Video systems, Visio, Microsoft Office Suite and ARMS Software. Candidates would work directly with the Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator and OL Coach. Monthly stipend and tuition will be provided. Interested candidates can email resumes and references to Director of Player Personnel, Gaizka Crowley (gaizka.ansola-crowley@unlv.edu). No phone calls please, emails only.

Taylor University (NAIA - IN): Dordt University offensive coordinator Aaron Mingo has been named head coach at Taylor.

NFL: The Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship program is now open. Applications are due June 15th.

San Jose State: Lyle Moevao has been hired as a defensive analyst at San Jose State University. Most recently he had been on Ed McCaffery’s staff at Northern Colorado and previously he had coached with Mike Riley for the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders, Lewis & Clark and at Oregon State.

Macalester College (D-III - MN): Head Coach Tony Jennison has stepped down from his post after leading the Fighting Scots for 13 seasons to pursue another opportunity within the college. He leaves the program as the school's winningest football coach. KiJuan Ware will serve as interim head coach throughout the 2021 season. Matthew Reed has been elevated to interim-offensive coordinator, while David Hout has been elevated to a full-time position working with the outside linebackers and special teams. Mike Harris has been elevated from a part-time assistant to a restricted earnings post - working with the offensive line.

Lawrence University (D-III - WI): Lawrence is seeking to hire an assistant football coach (Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator with Strength and Conditioning emphasis) that will assist the Head Football Coach with all duties of successfully operating our football program, included but not limited to recruiting student athletes, assisting with training sessions, game preparations, game-day coaching, monitoring the student-athletes academically and managing game day responsibilities. Start Date: No later than 7/1. Full benefits included. For any questions please contact tony.j.aker@lawrence.edu. No phone calls please. Apply via this link.

Ohio Dominican (D-II): Ohio Dominican is seeking to add a grad assistant to work with the offensive skill positions. Please apply at this link.

TV times: Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione is "bitterly disappointed" by a TV time slot Fox chose to give the Sooners...and he wants us all to know it.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University (D-II- OK): NWOSU Football is seeking to hire one graduate assistant football coach for the 2021 season. This position will work with either the defensive backs or linebackers. College playing experience preferred. Responsibilities will include but not limited to, the development of our student-athletes on and off the field, possibly run your own position meetings, assist with special teams, film break down, academic monitoring and have your own recruiting area. Must be extremely motivated, and accepted into one of our graduate programs. Must have a 2.75 Minimum GPA. Ability and knowledge of Social Media and Graphic design is desired. Compensation Package includes: campus housing, meal plan, tuition waiver, and stipend. Candidates please email cover letter, transcripts, and resume with references to Matt Walter at mdwalter@nwosu.edu

Franklin & Marshall College (D-III - PA): Franklin & Marshall is seeking a defensive line coach. This is a 10 month position 20K with no benefits. Job responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, managing the defensive line and their own recruiting area, film breakdown, creation of defensive film cut ups, data entry, assisting with game preparation and any other duties assigned by the Defensive Coordinator and/or Head Coach. The Preferred candidate will be proficient in Hudl, Google drive, Front Rush and various Social Media platforms. Interested candidates should apply online at https://www.fandm.edu/jobs

Wingate University (D-II - NC): Wingate has an opening for an assistant wide receivers coach Intern position. This position is $350/month over 10 months plus housing and a partial meal plan. Responsibilities include: Assisting with WR's, recruiting an area, assisting with equipment, film breakdown and using Visio drawing software and any other duties as assigned. Position starts August 1. Send resume and references to reich@wingate.edu.

