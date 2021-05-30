The Scoop - Sunday May 30, 2021

Kansas: Michigan State director of player personnel Scott Aligo is a strong candidate to join Lance Leipold's staff sources tell FootballScoop. 

Maine (FCS): The University of Maine (CAA) is looking for a Director of Football Operations. This is a full time position with benefits that formally begins July 1. Experience working in football operations or recruiting is necessary. Please send a cover letter and resume to patrick.denecke@maine.edu. No phone calls please.

Mississippi State: Juliana Prezelski is joining the Mississippi State staff as coordinator of football operations. 

Colgate: Sources tell FootballScoop the Colgate staff has adjusted positional assignments and will be hiring a full-time wide receivers coach (position includes benefits). Interested candidates should contact colgatefootball@colgate.edu with resume, cover letter & references. Please, no phone calls.

NFL: Applications are now being accepted for the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship opportunities with all 32 NFL clubs

Maine (FCS): The University of Maine (CAA) is looking for a running backs coach. This position will start in June and does not provide benefits. Interested applicants please send a cover letter and resume to patrick.denecke@maine.edu. No phone calls please.

FootballScoop-SIMN

FootballScoop & Sports Illustrated: Exciting news, as we announce a partnership with Sports Illustrated Media Network.

