The Scoop - Tuesday June 29, 2021

Northern Arizona (FCS): Northern Arizona is seeking a graduate assistant football coach. The position is on the offensive side of the ball working with the offensive line. Playing and/or coaching experience at offensive line is required. Please email resume and references to cld378@nau.edu. No phone calls please.

Lycoming (D-III - PA): Lycoming College is accepting applications for a part-time entry level coaching position. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all facets of the program, including coaching a position, recruiting prospective student-athletes, organization and planning of all practices, game preparation, film breakdown, and monitoring the academic progress of student-athletes. A Bachelor’s degree is required. Previous participation and/or coaching experience with the WR’s or RB’s is preferred. This position is for 1450 hours annually and will pay an hourly rate based on experience. There are also some meals included. Interested candidates should apply for the part-time assistant football coach position found via this link.

Shippensburg (D-II - PA): Kyle Ohradzansky has joined the staff as offensive coordinator. More on the new addition to the staff here.

Millsaps (D-III - MS): Millsaps College is seeking an experienced Wide Receivers coach. This is a full-time 10-month position which pays $9,000 and includes housing and meal plan. Responsibilities include: position coaching duties, a recruiting territory as well as weekly scouting reports, film breakdown, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. Qualifications: no less than 4 years of college coaching experience; experience with HUDL, Front Rush, and Microsoft Office preferred. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately, with the start date of August 1st. Bachelor’s degree required and Master Degree preferred. Interested applicants should send a resume, letter of interest and references to football@millsaps.edu. No phone calls.

Kentucky: Chief of staff Dan Berezowitz has been charged with fourth degree assault. Details here.

Finlandia (D-III - MI): Finlandia University is accepting applications for two restricted earnings assistant coaches. Coaches will be responsible for their own position groups (Linebackers and Defensive Backs experience preferred), recruiting area, Equipment Room and Film Editing, and other duties assigned by the head coach and athletic director. Position will begin August 1st, and pays $14,000. No housing or benefits connected to the position. Send resume and references to head coach Mike DuFrane at mike.dufrane@finlandia.edu.

NIL: Where things stand on national NIL rules, days before the NIL era goes live.

Arizona: Jedd Fisch shares how coaching in the NFL changes his perspective now that he's back at the college level in Arizona's video pitch to recruits.