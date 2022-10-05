The Scoop - Wednesday October 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: QwikCut is in the business of saving coaches money! Get started with a free trial today to tour the platform.

Ball tonight: SMU is at UCF. Rhett vs Gus. A story as old as time.... 6pm ct on the deuce. Let's ride with some Wednesday night ball!

Colorado: Interim head coach Mike Sanford shares that Jeff Smart (defensive quality control) has been elevated to an on-field coaching spot with defense (exact position to be announced) and Chris Reinert (special teams quality control) has been elevated to special teams coordinator, also graduate assistant Nate Dodson will work more with quarterbacks.

Winning Box Scores: Louisville won the box score, but they didn't win the game against Boston College. On a bad, bad loss for Scott Satterfield at this stage in his tenure.

Husson (D-III - ME): Husson University is looking for a game in weeks 4 or 5 in 2023 and 2024, interested in a home and home or a 4 year contract. Interested schools can contact Head Coach Nat Clark at clarkna@husson.edu.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin asked Twitter for some creative video edits of their viral clip to help him "see Chris Partridge's belly as often as possible," and the internet delivered.

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.