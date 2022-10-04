The Scoop - Tuesday October 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Simpson (NAIA - CA): Simpson University, the school bringing NAIA football to California, has posted their head coaching position and is now accepting applicants. See this link (and search for football coach) for details.

Paul Chryst: Contractually Paul Chryst was due to collect approximately $20 million following his termination without cause; however the sides agreed to a significantly reduced sum; payable in the next five months.

FBS Head Coach Buyout Tracker: Take a look at what the fired head coaches of this year's cycle are due in buyout money.

Wisconsin: Athletic director Chris McIntosh shared last night that the school and Paul Chryst agreed to a settlement of his buyout that is "significantly less than the numbers that have been reported." Our team discusses the opening on the FootballScoop Podcast.

Deion Sanders: Why Coach Prime is on a crusade to help rival coaches gain footing in college football

Wisconsin: Jim Leonhard now gets his shot to earn the job on a permanent basis. We discuss that possibility; and other options here.

Officiating: Conference admits significant errors during a rivalry game this past weekend and reprimands officials involved.

College Football's Ultimate Program Guy: East Stroudsburg (D-II - PA) offensive coordinator Mike Terwillinger celebrated 500 games with the program on Saturday.

Colorado Candidates: Here's a look at candidates for Colorado, a list that should start with Eric Bieniemy and Troy Calhoun. For the audio inclined, here's our podcast discussing the search.

