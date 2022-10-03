The Scoop - Monday October 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wisconsin: Athletic director Chris McIntosh shared last night that the school and Paul Chryst agreed to a settlement of his buyout that is "significantly less than the numbers that have been reported."

Colorado Candidates: Here's a look at candidates for Colorado, a list that should start with Eric Bieniemy and Troy Calhoun.

Ithaca (D-III - NY): Ithaca is looking for a week 2 game in 2023. Interested candidates can reach out to mtoerper@ithaca.edu.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin has decided to part ways with Paul Chryst.

Ball Tonight: The Rams (2-1) take on the 49ers (1-2) tonight at 8:15pm EST on ESPN.

Colorado: Head coach Karl Dorrell and a coordinator have been dismissed.

San Diego State: Brady Hoke and the Aztecs have made an offensive coordinator change.

Schiano and Day: The two former Ohio State colleagues got into a heated exchange after a late hit on a fake punt.

Lane Kiffin: After Ole Miss win, Lane Kiffin says Kentucky, Will Levis got exactly what they wanted

