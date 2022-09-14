The Scoop - Wednesday September 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Middle Tennessee State: Head coach Rick Stockstill has reportedly signed a contract extension. Details here.

Winning Box Scores: We've studied every FBS box score through two weeks. The two biggest surprises so far? Syracuse and Duke.

South Dakota (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos utterly botched the final minute of their loss to Seattle last night, and watching Peyton Manning process it in real time was some fantastic television.

XFL: View every single coach and football staffer in the XFL here.

