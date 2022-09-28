The Scoop - Wednesday September 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kansas State: How the K-State staff successfully weaponized the rule book to spring their upset of Oklahoma.

Mississippi Valley State (FCS): Per source, offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kenton Evans has stepped down.

Lackawanna (JC - PA): Lackawanna College is looking for a game on 10/8 or 10/9. We are looking for a JV, JUCO, or Prep school opponent. We are willing to host or travel. We are able to travel within a 3 hour window of campus. Interested programs can contact reissb@lackawanna.edu.

CFB Playoff: Following their meeting yesterday in Chicago, executive director Bill Hancock shares that details related to the expansion timeline are not done yet, and while they will meet tomorrow, he adds "We will not wrap up this week."

Florida State: With his special teams off to a great start, John Papuchis explains why "special teams are a reflection of your culture."

Hurricane Ian: Here's our landing page for all scheduling updates and adjustments as Ian prepares to make landfall. Let us know if we're missing your game.

