The Scoop - Tuesday September 27, 2022

Anderson (D-II - SC): Anderson University, who plan to field a team for the 2023 season, has added Brett Hickman to the staff as a defensive assistant. Hickman previously served as run game coordinator / running backs / tight ends coach at Gardner Webb (FCS - NC).

Michigan State: Nathan Applebaum, who has spent the past year with the program as a recruiting assistant, is no longer with the program. He previously served in video operations and was an intern in recruiting operations at Florida.

Florida State: With his special teams off to a great start, John Papuchis explains why "special teams are a reflection of your culture."

Hurricane Ian: South Carolina has moved Saturday's game with South Carolina State to Thursday due to expected landfall of Hurricane Ian, while Saturday's East Carolina-South Florida game has moved from Tampa to Boca Raton. Also, Eastern Washington at Florida will move from Saturday to Sunday. We'll have other updates here as they develop.

Houston: Dana Holgorsen apologizes for post game comment he made after frustrating 34-27 win over Rice.

Oklahoma HS: Over the weekend, a courageous act from two senior ladies at a small Oklahoma HS ensured their classmates wouldn't have to forfeit.

Georgia Tech: Here's our look at likely candidates for open job at Georgia Tech, and our podcast discussing the job.

Clock rules: The NCAA is reportedly considering re-starting the clock after incompletions. Details here.

