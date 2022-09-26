Skip to main content

The Scoop - Monday September 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have reportedly decided to part ways with Geoff Collins. A look at likely candidates for the position

Ball Tonight: The Cowboys (1-1) take on the Giants (2-0) tonight on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is 8:15 on ESPN.

Nuggets: Recapping the biggest games and the best moments from the weekend. Enjoy some nuggets on us.

Boise State: Dirk Koetter is taking over as offensive coordinator for the Broncos. Yes, this is happening.

98 yard TD: Watch Middle Tennessee do this to Miami. The audio is so good...

Weekend rewind: Scott, Zach and JB discuss the beauty that was week 4 of the college football season on the weekend rewind podcast. 

