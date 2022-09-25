The Scoop - Sunday September 25, 2022
Nuggets: Recapping the biggest games and the best moments. Enjoy some nuggets on us.
Boise State: Dirk Koetter is taking over as offensive coordinator for the Broncos. Yes, this is happening.
98 yard TD: Watch Middle Tennessee do this to Miami. The audio is so good...
Weekend rewind: Scott, Zach and JB discuss the beauty that was week 4 of the college football season on the weekend rewind podcast.
