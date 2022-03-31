The numbers say this is the best way to get a job on an FBS coaching staff

A new study catalogued the surest path to an FBS coaching job, and it'll be frustrating if you're not already in FBS.

We here at FootballScoop have made it our business since 1999 to chronicle every move in the coaching business. Obviously.

Often imitated but never duplicated, The Scoop has chronicled every single move, no matter how big or small, for nearly 25 years now. Beyond that, Doug does a fantastic job chronicling specific changes for head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators, and at each FBS staff that experiences a head coaching change.

But Brandon Marcello of 247Sports has done something really interesting. He catalogued all 570 on-the-field job changes at the FBS level during the 2021-22 cycle and found, first of all, that there were 570 on-the-field job changes at the FBS level during the 2021-22 cycle. So far. That's an average of 4.35 per staff, meaning nearly 40 percent of the 1,441 on-the-field jobs in the FBS market (131 head coaches, plus 10 assistants per staff) changed hands.

Within those 570 changes are plenty of interesting tidbits. For instance, did you realize the ACC will break in 11 new offensive coordinators and 11 new defensive coordinators? Or that the most active position was the defensive backfield, with 101 total changes? I didn't.

What I found most interesting was this: by far the surest path to an on-the-field FBS job is to get an off-the-field FBS job. Ninety-six support staffers were promoted to on-field jobs, either at their current place or elsewhere, compared to just 20 promotions from lower levels. Twelve high school coaches moved into on-field FBS jobs, and just eight coaches from the Division II level or below. Wes Goodwin is the poster child here, moving directly from a senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator (albeit after 11 years paying dues on the support staff.)

It's further confirmation that the fundamental paradox of job hunting applies to college football just as it does in any other industry: the best way to get the job you want is to already have the job you want. But the next best way is to be at the level you want, then work your way up from there.

And the best way to find a job at the FBS level? You know the drill.