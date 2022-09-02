The Scoop - Friday September 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Delaware Valley University (D-III - PA): Delaware Valley University is looking to fill a week #1 opponent in 2023 and 2024. Looking for a two-year contract, home game in 2023, an away game in 2024. Please contact Gregory.fedick@delval.edu if interested.

Pitt: After a controversial punt led to a game-tying drive in an eventual Pitt win, Pat Narduzzi stuck the lit end of his victory cigar right in his rival's chest with a postgame comment.

Kansas: The Jayhawks have extended the contract of Lance Leipold one season through 2027.

Pick'em: FootballScoop's week one picks are live.

Podcast: We talk Week 1 games, Deion Sanders' impact on the profession, and whether some coaches are truly in "can't afford to lose this game" situations already. Head here for the FootballScoop Podcast.

Transfer Portal: For those clamoring for Transfer Portal windows, the NCAA Board of Directors heard your cries.

