The Scoop - Thursday September 1, 2022

Northern Arizona (FCS): Kyle Hoffman, who spent last season at Tennessee Tech (FCS), has accepted the director of player personnel role at NAU.

Texas State: Dru Sawyer has joined the program as director of on-campus recruiting. She previously worked in recruiting operations at UTSA.

Transfer Portal: For those clamoring for Transfer Portal windows, the NCAA Board of Directors heard your cries.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach for Defensive Ends. This position includes a stipend. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

On The Line: At long last, Week 1 is (nearly) here. Get your mind right with our 50-game mega-preview.

Princeton (FCS): A Notre Dame fan in his youth and an Ivy League champion as a Princeton player, Mike Willis now is helping guide the Tigers' offense to new heights.

Video: Watch this heated band director get his high school a 15-yard penalty.

