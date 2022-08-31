The Scoop - Wednesday August 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Video: Watch this heated band director gets high school team a 15-yard penalty.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Per source, Brianna Miranda has joined the staff as a recruiting graduate assistant.

Coahoma CC (JC - MS): Coahoma CC is looking for a defensive intern. Meal plan stipend and housing are included . Duties will include but are not limited to coaching position group , film study and breakdown , recruiting. Interested coaches can contact kmoore1@coahomacc.edu.

Jon Gruden: For the first time in a long time, Jon Gruden appeared in public. He gave his side of the story on the emails that led to his sudden resignation last October.

Bold Predictions: Prepare yourselves now, because every one of these is absolutely happening.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker, heading into his third season with the Spartans, hits on perhaps the most overlooked aspect of coaching continuity - game day communication expectations.

