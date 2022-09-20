The Scoop - Tuesday September 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UAB: Source tells FootballScoop Tristan Henderson is the new director of recruiting for UAB Football. Tristan has served as an analyst the past two seasons and served as a student assistant before that. Johnathan Hutchens has been promoted to assistant director - athletics facilities & events.

ACC: The ACC will move its offices to Charlotte, beginning next year. The conference offices have been in Greensboro, N.C., since its 1953 founding.

Oklahoma State: OSU confirms it has no interest in playing its oldest rival once OU leaves the Big 12.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin shares that empathy played a role in some of their late game play calling against Georgia Tech.

Arizona State: Scott, John and Zach talk through the Arizona State job and candidates that make sense for the Sun Devils' impending search.

Blake Anderson: Utah State head coach Blake Anderson shares the story of leaning on Christ when his son committed suicide. #MentalHealthMatters

South Carolina: Shane Beamer clears the air following criticism on social media after viral video of him shouting on the sidelines during loss to Georgia.

Jackson State (FCS): Deion Sanders shares why his quarterback has full autonomy at the line of scrimmage

